Review: CONSELLATIONS at Q Theatre, Queen Street Auckland

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Silo Theatre’s production of Constellations opened last night at Q Theatre.

This outstanding theatre piece offers a beautiful reminder that every relationship is made up of 'countless constellations of possibility' and questions whether we are in charge of anything with our consciousness bound within our skin.



It is refreshingly non-traditional; thought-provoking, moving, funny and unforgettable.

Written by Nick Payne and beautifully adapted for Aotearoa by Nī Dekkers-Reihana, Constellations is a work that draws the audience into 'feeling' rather than find the logical or the ‘storyline’.

It explores the infinite possibilities contained within every conversation, every pause, every word, every reaction. How easily can love be forged—or fractured—by a single shift in tone? What realities unfold because of one choice instead of another?

At its heart, this is a play about connection. It reminds us that none of us enters a conversation empty-handed. We bring our histories, our fears, our hopes, our egos, and our vulnerabilities into every exchange—especially with those we love, those we might love, or those we can no longer reach. It is raw, confronting and deeply human.

Yet it is also wonderfully funny. The recognisable moods, awkward silences, familiar phrases and instinctive reactions drew laughter throughout the audience. These moments of humour make the emotional weight even more profound because we see ourselves reflected so clearly on stage.

I particularly loved the adaptation's alignment with the question: "What if Rangi and Papa did not separate?" The weaving of Te Reo Māori alongside shifting accents adds rich layers of possibility, deepening the play's exploration of the many paths our lives and relationships might take. It becomes not just a question of what happens, but why we respond the way we do.

I was engrossed from the opening moments. I quickly realised my role as an audience member was simply to surrender to the experience rather than search for logic. The emotional truth of the piece is where its power lies.

Renaye Tamati and Jarod Rawiri are simply superb. Together they navigate the many versions of Maarire and Rowley's relationship with remarkable precision, warmth and emotional honesty. Every version of the relationship feels equally authentic. Their chemistry never falters as they weave effortlessly between joy and grief, certainty and doubt, connection and separation.

The set and lighting supports every emotional shift with equisitely. They mirror the rhythm of the play itself—the sharp intakes of breath, the gentle exhale, moments of reflection, tenderness and loss. Together they create a visual language that perfectly complements the story's emotional landscape.

There is immense grace and beauty in this production. It captures the dance of humanity: fate and faith, connection and disconnection, vulnerability and pride, the endless ways we try to save face—or fail to.

Nī Dekkers-Reihana's direction is cleverly nuanced and deeply compassionate. This adaptation honours Payne's original while grounding it in Aotearoa in a way that feels both culturally resonant and emotionally expansive.

As Matariki approaches—a time of reflection, remembrance, renewal and possibility—there could hardly be a more fitting production to experience than Constellations.

Make the opportunity to see it, don't hesitate. Come prepared to laugh, to reflect, and above all, to feel.

Silo Theatre's Consellations

Q Theatre

4th-19th July

Book here

Reader Reviews

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