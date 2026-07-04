Review: LAND OF THE LONG, LONG DRIVE at Circa Theatre

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Land of the Long Long Drive is a delightful production that succeeds in entertaining children and adults in equal measure

Land of the Long Long Drive is a charming New Zealand children's theatre production that follows three iconic Kiwi creatures, Wētā, Tuna, and Kārearea, as they journey across Aotearoa to attend their friend Gary the Glowworm's birthday party. Along the way, they discover the importance of friendship, teamwork, and going the extra mile for those they care about.

Created by Catriona Tipene and Ryan Cundy, with songs by Benny Tipene, the show won Playmarket's 2022 Plays for the Young award (ages 3–8) and premiered at Circa Theatre in Wellington in April 2023. It has since enjoyed a number of return seasons, including performances celebrating Circa's 50th anniversary and NZSL-interpreted performances.

From the moment audiences enter the theatre, they are welcomed into a colourful and inviting world. The set is simple yet effective, featuring vibrant fabric backdrops, an attractive waterfall feature stage right, and a towering tree stage left that immediately sparks the imagination.

The show begins with a delightful surprise: three frogs performing a boy-band-style opening number. Their enthusiastic dance moves achieve varying degrees of success, after all, some creatures simply have more rhythm than others. When it comes to rhythm and physicality, Daniel Nodder's Tuna has both in abundance. His expressive movement work brings the character to life and is consistently entertaining to watch.

The road-trip premise will resonate with many adults in the audience. The anticipation and excitement of setting out on an adventure is wonderfully balanced with the reality of long hours on the road. Familiar Kiwi road-trip pastimes such as Eye Spy and cow spotting struck a nostalgic chord with this reviewer and will add an extra layer of enjoyment for parents and grandparents alike.

Music is used sparingly but effectively throughout the production. The energetic opening number sets the tone perfectly, while a more reflective song midway through sees Kārearea return to her hometown only to discover how much it has changed. It's a surprisingly poignant moment that many adults will recognise from their own experiences. The show closes with a joyous finale that sends audiences out smiling. Each song serves its purpose well and is thoughtfully integrated into the story.

Technically, the production is polished across the board. Lighting enhances without overwhelming, sound levels are consistently well-balanced, and the colourful props add a sense of adventure and fun. Particular mention must go to the delightful Kombi van, complete with working headlights, which quickly becomes a favourite feature of the journey.

The cast are uniformly strong and clearly well matched to their roles. Alongside Daniel Nodder's impressive physical comedy, Anna Barker showcases a lovely singing voice, while Tadhig Mackay's beatboxing skills add an unexpected and enjoyable dimension to the production. Ryan Cundy deserves special mention for his versatility in playing a variety of supporting characters. My personal favourite was the mail-delivering snail, a wonderfully observed character.

Land of the Long Long Drive is a delightful production that succeeds in entertaining children and adults in equal measure. Full of humour, heart, memorable characters and distinctly Kiwi charm, it offers a magical theatrical experience for families. As the school holidays roll on and parents search for something to captivate both themselves and their young ones, they need look no further than this enchanting journey across Aotearoa.

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