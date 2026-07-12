Review: ALICE IN WONDERLAND by The Pantoloons

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The Pantoloons have been entertaining children and adults alike for the past 13 years, consistently delivering engaging and energetic productions. Their shows are always packed with plenty of dad jokes to keep the grown-ups laughing and, like the most successful children's theatre productions, they entertain adults and children in equal measure.

Over the years, the company has continued to evolve, becoming increasingly professional with noticeable improvements in both staging and sound design to complement the talent on display. The costumes alone make this production worth seeing. What was once a company that relied primarily on the strength of its material and the abilities of its performers has grown into the complete package.

In this production, the writing was sharp and tightly crafted, with a steady stream of well-pitched jokes throughout. The opening number, Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, one of my all-time favourite songs, featured the talented cast of six singing and dancing in unison, immediately setting the tone for an entertaining hour of theatre.

Writer and Director Amanda Stone has put together a formidable team. Molly Weaver was a feisty and spirited Alice, bringing tremendous energy and physicality to the role. Carol Reed excelled as Rosamonda the White Rabbit, delivering her lines with clarity, precision, and excellent comic timing. Jel Pollock was in fine voice as the Queen of Hearts, whose singular desire for tarts drives much of the chaos, while James Barnett provided plenty of laughs as the hapless and forgetful handyman, Jack.

Tanisha Wardle once again demonstrated her versatility, excelling in multiple roles including the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum, and a caterpillar, my personal favourite, among her characterisations. Her performance in the dance number alongside Sarahn Windle was particularly impressive, matching the energy of someone many years her junior. Windle herself was wonderful, not only portraying Tweedledee and the Jabberwocky, but also serving as the show's choreographer.

The production makes excellent use of projected backdrops and a minimal number of props, proving that simplicity can be highly effective. Despite the large performance space provided by the Southward Theatre, the stage never felt empty or underutilised.

There are plenty of laughs along the way, including a generous helping of fart jokes, because who doesn't enjoy a good fart joke? The storyline is easy to follow and neatly resolved, keeping younger audience members engaged without overstaying its welcome. Audience interaction features heavily throughout, and judging by some of the loudest cries of "Behind you!" coming from the adults, it was enjoyed just as much by the grown-ups as the children.

I thoroughly enjoyed this production, and judging by the queue of families waiting afterwards to have photos taken with the cast, I was certainly not alone. The Pantoloons continue to deliver in spades and this production is no exception. If you want some great interactive time with the kids this week, look no further.