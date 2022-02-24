Upcoming Spring Theatre Productions To See In New Orleans

New Orleans theatre had its share of setbacks due to the pandemic, but in 2022, the Crescent City is seeing a revival of bold theatre. These productions capture Nola's legacy of theatrical innovation and creativity from local theatre companies featuring local talent to grand-scale tours. This spring season, there's something for everyone, from classic stories with a twist to the Best of Broadway.

The House That Will Not Stand

Le Petite Theatre March 4 - 20, 2022

Sensuous, witty, heartbreaking, and uplifting, the 2019 Obie Award-winning, THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND by Marcus Gardley unearths a story about free women of color in 1836 New Orleans, where Black Creole women entered into common-law marriages with rich white men. But the house that Beartrice built-on a foundation of wealth, freedom, and secrets-threatens to collapse after her man mysteriously dies and her three unwed daughters realize that his money could cost them the people they love. THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND is a humorous and gripping family drama told in a rich, lyrical river of words. Opening next Friday at Le Petite.

For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls

Tennessee Williams Theatre Company March 24-April 9

The long-awaited return of the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is finally here with their production of FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELLE TOLLS. Get ready for a night of Tennessee Williams spoofs that range from wacky to noir, showcasing the flagship playwright's most iconic characters and plots in a completely different style. A versatile cast full of doubling and even tripling rolls will have you doubled over and rolling in stitches as TWTC premieres its first night of live theatre since 2019! Let's welcome TWTC back with a sold-out run.

Anastasia

Saenger Theatre April 5-10

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. See this beautiful production at the Saenger beginning April 5.

Deathtrap

Jefferson Performing Arts Society May 6-22

Coined as a thriller in two acts, this play by Ira Levin centers on Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment. Presented by the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, DEATHTRAP will be performed at Teatro Wego in Westwego.

A Night with Janis Joplin

Le Petite Theatre May 13 - 29, 2022

Le Petite is finishing out the season with the musical A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin! Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating one of rock & roll's greatest legends.

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play

The NOLA Project June 15-July 1

One of the can't-miss shows of the season is SCHOOL GIRLS, or the African Mean Girls Play present by The NOLA Project. Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. Directed by Tenaj Jackson, this animated and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. This production will play in Loyola's Marquette Theatre from June 15-July 1.

Hamilton

Saenger Theatre June 21-July 10

The Broadway sensation HAMILTON has taken the world by storm in its retelling of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton, creating a revolutionary moment in theatre and a musical that profoundly impacts culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Be sure to catch the hottest show in the current Broadway canon at the Saenger this June.