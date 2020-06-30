Theatre Baton Rouge Will Hold Zoom Auditions for AMERICAN SON

Zoom auditions for AMERICAN SON at Theatre Baton Rouge will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, beginning at 2 PM. Possible Call-Backs on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Please prepare a dramatic monologue (under 90 seconds).

AMERICAN SON

Book by Christopher Demos-Brown

Directed: Greg Williams, Jr.

Assistant Director: Andrew Vessel

Stage Manager: Kayla Basco

Rehearsals will be held August 16th through September 24th, 2020 with performances September 25 through October 4, 2020, with the possibility of added performances through October 11, 2020.

Click HERE to sign up for to audition

Cast Breakdown

Kendra Ellis-Connor: Female, 35 - 50; She's a black professor of psychology and the mother of a teenage son. She is recently separated from her White husband; she is emotionally raw but trying to keep it together behind a professional façade; she is exceptionally intelligent and self-possessed. ETHNICITY: Black / African Descent

Scott Connor: Male, 35-55; Kendra's estranged white husband. Scott is an FBI agent. He takes pride in his family's long tradition of military service; though he can be rigid in his views, he has a warm, sensitive side and is a deeply loving and devoted father; he has obviously contained power, but when pushed can explode; ETHNICITY: White / European Descent

Officer Paul Larkin: Male, 25-30; He's an intelligent, congenial young white police officer with bold career ambitions who lacks actual life experience; while always trying to do the right thing, he often says the wrong thing at the wrong time; his naivety can appear comic at times. ETHNICITY: White / European Descent

Officer John Stokes: Male, 45-60; He's a tough, no-nonsense, Black career police officer who is used to having people listen when he talks; he has paid his dues, knows the rules, and has no hesitation enforcing them. ETHNICITY: Black / African Descent

