The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Now Accepting Applications

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival invites writers to submit original pieces to our 2021-22 contests in Fiction, Very Short Fiction, Poetry, and One-Act Plays.

Due to Hurricane Ida, we have decided to extend our deadlines. Fiction and One-Act Play entries are now due November 1, 2021. Poetry and Very Short Fiction entries are now due November 15, 2021.

Judges this year include former Dramatists Play Service President, Peter Hagan; Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Natalie Diaz; NY Times bestselling author, Esmé Weijun Wang; and award-winning author, Megan Giddings.

Grand prizes vary between $500 and $1,500 (depending on the category) and include VIP Passes to the 2022 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Festival, and a public reading at the Fest. TWFest is scheduled to be in person in the New Orleans French Quarter March 23-27, 2022. Further information on the Festival can be found on our website: http://tennesseewilliams.net/contests/

Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival is also holding contests for Poetry and Fiction. SASFest is a program of TWFest and is held the same weekend. The deadline for Fiction entries is November 1, 2021 and Poetry submissions are due November 15, 2021.

Julie Enszer, author of Avowed, and Lilith's Demons, is judging Poetry entries. Martin Hyatt, author of A Scarecrow's Bible, and Beautiful Gravity, is judging Short Fiction entries.