The Tennessee Williams Festival To Host Writer's Resolutions Virtual Retreat

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival will host a Writer's Resolutions Retreat on January 4 from 1-6:45 pm CST. This afternoon-long retreat will include five virtual sessions featuring over 20 authors, agents, and editors. The retreat is open to writers of any experience level and focuses on fiction, poetry, and nonfiction.

Writers can start their writing year off with a day focused on resolution-setting. Live virtual sessions on establishing writing habits and habitats, submitting your work, querying agents, and working with editors will give writers tools to meet their writing goals—all while nurturing their spirit. And it comes with the flavor and mystique of New Orleans' long literary history.

“Our retreat has become an inspiring annual event,” said TWFest managing director Tracy Cunningham, “and it is perfect for writers who are ready to get serious about their writing life—from creating daily writing habits to seeking representation from an agent. We have panels designed to help writers set their 2025 writing resolutions and keep them.”

The retreat will begin with a writing session followed by a glimpse into writers' workspaces and habits. Next will be a discussion with editors on what it takes to get published followed by tips from agents on how to write successful queries. The afternoon will culminate with a lively happy hour and chat about turning writing resolutions into goals and keeping them. See below for schedule.

FULL SCHEDULE

1 - 2:30 pm: Write Every Day - Begin the day with unbridled writing! We'll review some of the best research on writing practice and do some writing together. Then we'll apply techniques to uncover what's really happening on the page.

2:40 - 3:30 pm: Live the Writer Life - Peek into the workspaces of successful writers and hear about the strategies, habits, and organizational methods that help them structure their writing and their days.

3:35 - 4:45 pm: Get Published - Learn what the editors of literary journals wish writers knew before submitting their work. Plus, get a front row seat to the editorial process, as editors critique the openings of participants' short stories, creative nonfiction, and poems live. Participants' work will remain anonymous.

4:50 - 6 pm: Find an Agent - Prepare to be represented! Find out what you need to know—and do—before sending out agent queries and have your questions answered by a panel of literary agents. Includes successful sample query letters.

6:10 - 6:45 pm: Reach Your Resolutions - End your day at a virtual happy hour with some of our favorite New Orleans cocktail recipes and set your resolutions and goals for the year.

We hope you'll join us so you can meet like-minded writers, learn more about your craft, and renew your writing resolutions for the new year!

Price: SAVE now through December 31: Tickets are $165! Tickets available here.

Full price starting January 1: $180.

The 2025 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival will be March 26-30, with the Stella Shouting Contest kicking off the Festival on Sunday, March 23. Already confirmed are Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham, NPR book reviewer Maureen Corrigan, Megan Abbott, Alifair Burke, Margot Douaihy, Laura Lippman, Amanda Jones, Bernice McFadden, Kalamu ya Salaam, and many more. Special events include Tim Murray Is Witches, Poppy Tooker's Drag Queen Brunch, a culinary experience with Chef Eric Cook, Books and Beignets featuring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans' production of Orpheus Descending. The Saints & Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival will be March 28-30.

Visit www.tennesseewilliams.net for full Festival details.

