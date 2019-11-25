The Saenger Theatre To Reopen Its Doors Just In Time For The Holidays

The Saenger Theatre, the crown jewel of New Orleans' downtown theatre district, is reopening its doors following a temporary closure due to the Hard Rock Hotel collapse. The Theatre will welcome back patrons on Wednesday, Dec. 11 with Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged.

"We are grateful to the New Orleans community for their patience and understanding as we worked through the temporary closures due to the Hard Rock Hotel collapse," said Saenger Theatre General Manager David Skinner. "The Saenger Theatre has been a beloved part of our city since 1927 and will continue to be for years to come. We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the theatre and are ready to continue providing incredible live entertainment to the Gulf Region."

The Saenger Theatre continues its exciting line-up of live entertainment with three, nearly sold out performances with two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle from Dec. 13-15. Next, just in time for the holidays, the Saenger Theatre will welcome A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL as part of the 2019-2020 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season from Dec. 17-22. The holiday season continues with the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker on Friday, Dec. 27.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the New Orleans Building Corporation extends our gratitude and thanks to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the entire City of New Orleans public safety team for their hard work and leadership throughout every phase of the collapse and the aftermath," said Cynthia Connick, chief executive officer of New Orleans Building Corporation. "During the entire process, they remained communicative, collaborative, and supportive. Thank you for working hard and diligently in protecting the building, finding the past and current productions a temporary home at Mahalia Jackson Theater, and doing everything to ensure that the theater is safe to reoccupy."

The Saenger Theatre is owned by the New Orleans Building Corporation (NOBC). The NOBC is the non-profit, public benefit corporation for the city of New Orleans.

The Saenger Theatre will provide updates in the coming weeks as it prepares to resume full operations. Please visit SaengerNOLA.com to stay up to date on upcoming shows and announcements.





