The Fire Weeds Announces Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

THE FIRE WEEDS has announced cast and dates for their next show Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Following on the acclaimed run of Outraged Hearts - The Pretty Trap and Interior : Panic by Tennessee Williams, The Fire Weeds will stage the Albee classic at Big Couch New Orleans (1045 Desire Street), running December 4-21, 2024.

The cast includes Lin Gathright as Martha, Carl Palmer as George, James M. Reilly as Nick and Jaclyn Bethany as Honey. The show will be directed by Bethany and Assistant Directed by SK Pollard. The Design and Production Team includes Costume Design by Stacy Martin, Lighting Design by Diane Baas, Sound Design by Clare Marie Nemanich, Scenic Design by Made Miller assisted by Virginia Walcott, with production support from Josh Sobel of Future Home Productions and Carl Black. Stage Managers are Grace Caroline Curley and Ryan Darby. Hunter McHugh, C.S.A. served as Casting Director.

The Fire Weeds is a new female driven immersive theater company, boldly interpreting classic and new work founded by Jaclyn Bethany and Lin Gathright. The Fire Weeds is committed to producing innovative and engaging work from the female perspective in New Orleans and beyond. Their debut production Outraged Hearts was praised by scholars, critics and audiences for its raw, unflinching and feminist look at two early iterations of classic Williams heroines, Laura Wingfield and Blanche Dubois. The show ran in March 2024 with the Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival, then transferred to a limited run in June 2024 at the historic Torn Page co-produced with Tony Winning Future Home Productions.

Upon its Broadway debut, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? changed the face of American theater with its raw and visceral depiction of marriage. The Fire Weeds is thrilled to bring this brilliant and timeless play to New Orleans.

In addition, The Fire Weeds will return to New York City in Spring 2025.

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented with support from a generous grant from New Orleans Theatre Association. "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

THE FIRE WEEDS is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. More information can be found at www.thefireweeds.org.

Tickets will be on sale later this fall.

