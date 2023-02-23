Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Set In 2021

Dripping with all the tension, sensuality, and grit of the original production, this modernized production will feature more than a few surprising interpretations.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Set In 2021

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be presenting Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams this March at The Lower Depths Theatre at Loyola University New Orleans. This play was Williams' last commercial success on Broadway, and TWTC will be presenting a fresh and inventive take that remains true to the play's essence. Dripping with all the tension, sensuality, and grit of the original production, this modernized production will feature more than a few surprising interpretations.

The play follows the sexual and spiritual odyssey of Reverend T. Lawrence Shannon (played by Jake Wynne-Wilson) as he arrives at his best friend's mountaintop hotel, only to find that his friend died weeks ago. The hotelier's widow Maxine (Lauren Wells) has set her sights on the fitful Reverend Shannon, but he has come with more than his share of crises-including a busload of exhausted, exasperated, and overheated lady college students and staff. Shannon is a tour guide by trade, but he wonders if he'll be able to continue after this particular stop. His only solace may be in the arrival of a harmonious presence known as Hannah Jelkes (Justice Hues) and her ancient poet grandfather (James Howard Wright). The cast includes Lizzy Bruce, Adriel Aviles, Lauren Van Mullem, Andrea Dube, Kyle Daigrepont, Matthew Raetz, Benjamin Dougherty, PJ Ruffins, and Eduardo Turcios.

Night of the Iguana is the first production in TWTC's season seven, themed Deadly, dealing with the lasting harm and lethality of injuries left to fester and vices left unchecked. TWTC will also be presenting Sweet Bird of Youth and Spring Storm this season, as well as a Tennessee Williams walking tour of the French Quarter. This season of the Tennessee Williams theatre Company of New Orleans is supported by a grant from The New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA).
The production team for the production includes Augustin J Correro, Nick Shackleford, Diane Baas, Steve Schepker, Jennifer Johnson, Puck, Taylor Meng, Lindsay Kaufman, and Madeline Taliancich. Night of the Iguana is presented through the generous support of the the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Threadhead Cultural Foundation, and WWNO. TWTC continues its ongoing professional residency with Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre and Dance and includes a number of current or recent students in this production.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is a year-round professional theatre company committed to producing captivating, exciting, and moving plays with a major focus on the works of America's greatest playwright, Tennessee Williams. In the city which Williams called home and from which he drew abundant inspiration, The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will engage our community and cultivate its relationship with Williams. We will accomplish this by mounting performances of well-known and rarely produced Williams plays, contributing to the scholarship of Williams and New Orleans, and educating our community onstage and off with unique and stimulating programming. TWTC is a proud member of the Theatre Communication Group (TCG).




MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
An adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will be brought to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center stage by Jefferson Performing Arts Society from March 10 through 19, Fridays through Sundays.
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams This Month Photo
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams This Month
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presents The Music of John Williams later this month. Julian Pellicano conducts with The Willow School New Orleans Choir. The concert is set for February 25, 2023.
TWFest Announces Free Writing Workshop Series Photo
TWFest Announces Free Writing Workshop Series
TWFest is kicking off a free monthly writing workshop series as part of a partnership with Baldwin & Co. Coffee and Bookstore. New Orleans author, Alex Jennings, will lead the first workshop on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The workshops will be generative and interactive, so attendees are encouraged to bring their notebooks. Writers of any experience level are welcome, and the series will feature mostly New Orleans writers.
Interview: Elizabeth Newcomer & Tenea Intriago of CRY IT OUT At Crescent City Stage Photo
Interview: Elizabeth Newcomer & Tenea Intriago of CRY IT OUT At Crescent City Stage
New Orleans production company Crescent City Stage is about to kick off 2023 with its latest production of CRY IT OUT by Molly Smith Metzler. This comedy takes an honest (and sharp) look at the double-edged sword of motherhood in all the joys and tribulations that come with it. Directed by Jana Mestecky, CRY IT OUT will run Jan. 26-Feb. 9, 2023, at the Marquette Theater at Loyola University.

More Hot Stories For You


MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next MonthMURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
February 13, 2023

An adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will be brought to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center stage by Jefferson Performing Arts Society from March 10 through 19, Fridays through Sundays.
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams This MonthLouisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams This Month
February 13, 2023

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presents The Music of John Williams later this month. Julian Pellicano conducts with The Willow School New Orleans Choir. The concert is set for February 25, 2023.
TWFest Announces Free Writing Workshop SeriesTWFest Announces Free Writing Workshop Series
January 31, 2023

TWFest is kicking off a free monthly writing workshop series as part of a partnership with Baldwin & Co. Coffee and Bookstore. New Orleans author, Alex Jennings, will lead the first workshop on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The workshops will be generative and interactive, so attendees are encouraged to bring their notebooks. Writers of any experience level are welcome, and the series will feature mostly New Orleans writers.
Cristian Laverde König Will Be a Guest Artist in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's Production of SNOW WHITECristian Laverde König Will Be a Guest Artist in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's Production of SNOW WHITE
January 26, 2023

CRISTIAN LAVERDE KÖNIG, former principal dancer of the Milwaukee Ballet, will be a guest artist in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s production of Snow White dancing the role of the Prince.
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces 2023 Local and Touring ShowsJefferson Performing Arts Society Announces 2023 Local and Touring Shows
January 6, 2023

Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced a variety of events coming to Jefferson Performing Arts Center in the New Year, from pageants and tribute concerts to folk dance and ballet.  
share