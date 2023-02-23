Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Set In 2021

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be presenting Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams this March at The Lower Depths Theatre at Loyola University New Orleans. This play was Williams' last commercial success on Broadway, and TWTC will be presenting a fresh and inventive take that remains true to the play's essence. Dripping with all the tension, sensuality, and grit of the original production, this modernized production will feature more than a few surprising interpretations.

The play follows the sexual and spiritual odyssey of Reverend T. Lawrence Shannon (played by Jake Wynne-Wilson) as he arrives at his best friend's mountaintop hotel, only to find that his friend died weeks ago. The hotelier's widow Maxine (Lauren Wells) has set her sights on the fitful Reverend Shannon, but he has come with more than his share of crises-including a busload of exhausted, exasperated, and overheated lady college students and staff. Shannon is a tour guide by trade, but he wonders if he'll be able to continue after this particular stop. His only solace may be in the arrival of a harmonious presence known as Hannah Jelkes (Justice Hues) and her ancient poet grandfather (James Howard Wright). The cast includes Lizzy Bruce, Adriel Aviles, Lauren Van Mullem, Andrea Dube, Kyle Daigrepont, Matthew Raetz, Benjamin Dougherty, PJ Ruffins, and Eduardo Turcios.

Night of the Iguana is the first production in TWTC's season seven, themed Deadly, dealing with the lasting harm and lethality of injuries left to fester and vices left unchecked. TWTC will also be presenting Sweet Bird of Youth and Spring Storm this season, as well as a Tennessee Williams walking tour of the French Quarter. This season of the Tennessee Williams theatre Company of New Orleans is supported by a grant from The New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA).

The production team for the production includes Augustin J Correro, Nick Shackleford, Diane Baas, Steve Schepker, Jennifer Johnson, Puck, Taylor Meng, Lindsay Kaufman, and Madeline Taliancich. Night of the Iguana is presented through the generous support of the the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Threadhead Cultural Foundation, and WWNO. TWTC continues its ongoing professional residency with Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre and Dance and includes a number of current or recent students in this production.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is a year-round professional theatre company committed to producing captivating, exciting, and moving plays with a major focus on the works of America's greatest playwright, Tennessee Williams. In the city which Williams called home and from which he drew abundant inspiration, The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will engage our community and cultivate its relationship with Williams. We will accomplish this by mounting performances of well-known and rarely produced Williams plays, contributing to the scholarship of Williams and New Orleans, and educating our community onstage and off with unique and stimulating programming. TWTC is a proud member of the Theatre Communication Group (TCG).