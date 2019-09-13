THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Westwego

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents Richard O'Brien's Rock N' Roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

With an array of audience participation, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical has continued to draw both diehard fans and newcomers alike.

Although no stranger to the JPAS stage, Bryce Slocumb makes his directorial debut with the company, with Kyle Aucoin as Music Director/Conductor and Kendall Yonko as Stage Manager.

Chad Gearig-Howe in a "bucket list role" takes stage as Frank-N-Furter, Eli Timm and Rachel Looney as Brad and Janet, Jake Wynne-Wilson as Riff Raff, Kelly Michelle Barker as Magenta, Chloe Marie as Columbia, Kirkland Green as Rocky, Enrico Cannella as Eddie/Dr. Scott, with David Haydel Jr. narrating. Supporting in the dance ensemble are Marie Becnel, Madison Bourge, Emily Cameron, Brandon Garza, Ben Fox, Garrin Mesa, Christine Tonry, and Skyllarr Trusty.

The Rocky Horror Show runs weekends, September 27 - October 13 at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre (177 Sala Avenue, Westwego, LA). Tickets are $35 with discounts for Seniors, Military, & Students and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling 504-885-2000.





