THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Rivertown Theaters

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

Mar. 02, 2023  
The slapstick hit The Play That Goes Wrong has been announced at Rivertown Theaters.

This murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania! Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

Running March 10-26 at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062. Call 504-461-9475 or go to www.RivertownTheaters.com.





Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF brings Tradition to the Saenger Theatre Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF brings 'Tradition' to the Saenger Theatre
A fresh, exciting production of a well-loved musical theatre favorite that is sure to have you mesmerized.
Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT O Photo
Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Set In 2021
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be presenting Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams this March at The Lower Depths Theatre at Loyola University New Orleans. This play was Williams' last commercial success on Broadway, and TWTC will be presenting a fresh and inventive take that remains true to the play's essence.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
An adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will be brought to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center stage by Jefferson Performing Arts Society from March 10 through 19, Fridays through Sundays.
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams This Month Photo
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams This Month
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presents The Music of John Williams later this month. Julian Pellicano conducts with The Willow School New Orleans Choir. The concert is set for February 25, 2023.

February 23, 2023

February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023

