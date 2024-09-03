Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Strangers’ Ball II: A Little Death comes to the Tennessee Williams Theatre of New Orleans in October. The event is on Saturday, October 19 2024 at 7:30pm.

Join TWTC for a night of macabre revelry featuring the death and afterlife of a Madame Celeste Ambrosine Cutrere du Budoir, the most arch Southern Gothic personage you could imagine. Pay your respects to the mysterious madame. Participate in a seance to contact her wayward spirit. Learn your own fate by having your cards read. Be scandalized by our haunting Floor Show.

Drinks, bites, DJ, entertainment, silent auction, and more round out this lively death celebration to close out TWTC’s Season of Desire.

Presented by the TWTC Board of Directors

Masquerade Event. Masks Available.

Dress Decadently.

Early Bird Tickets - General Admission $85 / VIP Package with Ornate Mask, Swag Bag, & Meet and Greet w/ Guest of Honor $100

Tickets after Tuesday September 17 - General Admission $100 / VIP Package with Ornate Mask, Swag Bag, & Meet and Greet w/ Guest of Honor - $125

Comments