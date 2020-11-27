Southern Rep Theatre Presents MANDATORY MERRIMENT:THIS TIME ITS VIRTUAL

Southern Rep Theatre will present MANDATORY MERRIMENT:THIS TIME ITS VIRTUAL, created by Leslie Castay and Ian Hoch. Directed by Leslie Castay, with book by Ian Hoch and Musical Direction by Ainsley Matich, the production begins performances Thursday, December 11, and runs through Sunday, December 26 in a special all new virtual reunion!

Join the wacky but lovable cast of characters from Benny's Tavern as they catch up on what's happened since they were snowed in during the "Weathergeddon" disaster, and how they've coped with the challenges 2020 has wrought.

The gang will share jokes about life in New Orleans, Iowa, and points farther away while sharing some virtual holiday cheer and music. If you saw the show on stage in 2018 or 2019, you'll LOVE this updated sequel, and even meet a new member of the Mandatory Merriment family!

"This Time It's Virtual" will be available to stream December 11 through December 26, 2020 at http://www.southernrep.com/tickets/. In the spirit of the Merriment, we bring you the Household Ticket. This all-access pass is the best way to show your support and unlock the 24-hour viewing pass!

Featuring:

Ian Hoch, Clint Johnson, Meredith Long, Whitney Mixon, Troy Poplous, and Matthew Thompson

Written by Ian Hoch and Leslie Castay

Musical Direction by Ainsley Matich

Directed by Leslie Castay

