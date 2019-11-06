See 'Em On Stage Will Present CABARET

The Big Easy Award-winning theatre company, See 'Em On Stage ("Lizzie"-Best Musical 2016), presents CABARET (1998 Version) with music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. "Cabaret" is based on the true stories of Christopher Isherwood which he documented in his book "Goodbye to Berlin". "Cabaret" made its Broadway debut in 1966 before becoming a 1972 Oscar-winning movie starring Liza Minnelli. In 1998, "Cabaret" returned to Broadway in the Tony Award-winning production starring Alan Cumming. This production uses the script and score from that version.

Cabaret's political and social themes resonate as strongly now as they did when the show premiered 53 years ago, which is why the company decided to take this on as their next project. Director Christopher Bentivegna said, "Not only does Cabaret have one of the best books written for a Broadway musical and tunes that audiences have been singing for decades, but it has a social relevance that is important to explore today. Cabaret's themes of intolerance and political power and abuse along with its message about taking a stand or being passive when the world around you is collapsing makes for poignant and dramatic theater." "This process has been very collaborative with the actors and production team from the start and the final result is a production that has been created by a passionate and talented group of theater makers", added Bentivegna.



In addition to the production itself, See 'Em On Stage has partnered with The New Orleans Art Center (the host venue) in order to include visual artists as well. An art exhibit entitled "neVertheless" is curated by Christina Juran with work inspired by political, provocative, and poignant themes which can be found in "Cabaret". It will also focus on some of the more lighthearted themes as well to create the warmth of a home engulfed by the diverse realities of humans and the day-to-day.



"Cabaret" stars Clint Johnson as the Emcee, Kali Russell as Sally Bowles, and Josiah Rogers as Cliff Bradshaw. Margeaux Fanning and Ken Goode are featured as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schulz. Alec Barnes, and Shelby Duhe play the roles of Ernst Ludwig and Fraulein Kost. The Kit Kat Klub dancers/singers are Chad Gearig-Howe, Daniel Oakley, Erin Routh, Kristen Swanson, Lara Taylor, Kendra Unique, and Juliana Wagner.

The production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Bentivegna. Chad Gearig-Howe is the music director. Kali Russell is the co-choreographer. Katy Maddox is the production manager. Erin Routh is the costume design consultant and has created the unique looks for the Kit Kat Klub Women's Ensemble. Lights are a co-design by Bentivegna and Liz Blessing. The production will include a live band featuring Robert Pate Jr. on piano.

"Cabaret" runs on November 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8pm; November 9th at 9pm) at The New Orleans Art Center (3330 St. Claude Ave, NOLA)..



This production contains adult language, adult humor, and sexual situations and is not appropriate for children under 16 years old.

Tickets are available at our.show/cabaret/nolaGeneral admission tickets are $22 and special VIP tickets are $30. Student and senior citizen discount tickets are available for $18.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You