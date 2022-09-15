SWEET POTATO QUEENS THE MUSICAL Comes to Westwego This Week

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present "Sweet Potato Queens" from September 16 through October 2, 2022, at their Westwego theater location, Teatro Wego!

Based on the wildly successful books by Jill Conner Browne, this brilliantly bodacious new show features a writing dream team of pop music and Broadway song icons Melissa Manchester, Rupert Holmes, and Sharon Vaughn. With songs like "SPQ-tiful", "Southern Side of Jackson", "Sears", and "Funeral Food" sung by a cast of talented and vivacious vocalists from New Orleans and Jackson, MS, audiences will leave the show feeling like they went to a Mardi Gras parade musical in their best friend's living room!

The show tells the story of Jill (the author of The Sweet Potato Queens book series) and her group of friends taking life by the pink boas! In their own sarcastic and sassy style, under the direction of their "Boss Queen" Jill, they make the best of-and make fun of-all the things that try to topple their tiaras in midlife. The show features a dynamic cast of female and male dancers and singers, with the lead actress, Krystal Gem, portraying the author Jill Conner Browne. Gem is from Jackson, MS, like Browne; the rest of the cast is New Orleans based. The show is directed by Kiane Davis, with Max Dovale as Music Director, Reagan Lincoln as Stage Manager, and Ben Dougherty as Set Designer.

While women will particularly appreciate the storyline, everyone will appreciate the humor, sexiness, and sharp wit of these gal pals teaching themselves and one another how to be their own Queen.

Whether you come in your own set of sequins or just love being surrounded by them, all will enjoy this energetic, upbeat musical, full of dancing, sparkles, and tons of laughs!!

Opening Night, September 16th, will include a special preparty with Soul Heirs Brass Band, dancing groups, and the opportunity to meet the Sweet Potato Queens author Jill Conner Browne! She will be signing books before and after each show Opening Weekend at a table hosted by Garden District Bookshop and will be in her iconic Sweet Potato Queens costume to meet and greet her other Queens and Wannabes. Costumes are strongly encouraged to all shows! If you forget your sparkles, there will be some costumes and accessories that audience members can borrow for the show. Audience members will enjoy specialty cocktails based on recipes from the Sweet Potato Queens books and will be able to meet some of the celebrities behind the show: the author Jill Conner Browne will be in attendance in costume at all shows as the "Boss Queen", and two of the three musicians behind the show's amazing music, Melissa Manchester and Sharon Vaughn, will attend the final weekend.

More information can be found at www.jpas.org. To schedule an interview, contact Amy Kirk Duvoisin at amy@jpas.org or by calling (504) 251-5046.