SUMMER AND SMOKE Comes to the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company This Week

Summer and Smoke is Tennessee Williams' devastating and glorious drama about things that could have been and the things that might never come again. Alma Winemiller is a minister's daughter who grew up too fast in the shadow of the church and with the responsibility of caring for her demented mother.

She pined for the uninhibited, passionate boy next door all through her youth, and now he's returned to his hometown...and the torch Alma holds for him has never burned more brightly. Will her own fire consume her, or will she be smothered by the expectations and repression she's grown so used to? And what if he's not still there when she comes around? Will his heat be nothing but smoking cinders come autumn?

Performances run August 5-21.