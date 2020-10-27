Rivertown Theaters Presents RAISE YOUR VOICE 3 A Musical Revue

A cast of 35 will delight audiences with musical theatre and pop hits from shows like 42nd St, A Chorus Line, and more.

Rising young performers of the New Orleans theater community are back to share their talents in "Raise Your Voice 3", a benefit musical revue to raise money for the Angels' Place, a nonprofit charitable organization providing ongoing support services to children with life threatening illnesses and their families. Created and produced by local teen, Tess Fouchi, the production is put together by the youth performers themselves.

A cast of 35 will delight audiences with musical theatre and pop hits from shows like 42nd St, A Chorus Line, Beautiful, the Musical, Six The Musical, The Prom, Mean Girls, Hamilton, Disney on Broadway and more. Four of the performers were in the original production back in 2015, which has grown from 10 to over 35 performers!

Local performer and director of the show, Tess Fouchi, explained that "We had such success with the original "Raise Your Voice" in 2015, the funds raised supported Covenant House. 2019's "Raise Your Voice 2" raised over $6000 for local charity, Henry Aucoin Foundation, and our goal is to double our donation again this year for Angel's Place. Our cast ranges from performers ages 11-20. Although COVID presents new challenges this year, we are determined to continue our mission, and come together to share our talents for a greater cause. Many nonprofits are experiencing reduced donations during this time and we want to help bridge the gap."

100% of all ticket proceeds will go to the charity. Rivertown Theaters is donating the space, the technical staff and equipment, front of house staff and assisting in producing the event. Encore Studio is donating the rehearsal space. All creative team members are donating their time.



CAST: Ellie Bono, Meredith Charbonnet, Emily Clulee, Christian Collins, Elliott Derbes, Margo Esquivel, Emma Fagin, Isabella Farrugia, Noah Flynn, Savannah Fouchi, Tess Fouchi, Liam Gillen, Josh Griffin, Hailey Hezeau, Christian Hoffmeister, Bree Hollis, LeeAnn Hovis, Kelly Laines, Michelle Macicek, Reiley Macicek, Brandon Marquez, Cecilia McLellan, Lauren McMahon, Garrin Mesa, Real Nero, Jaden Norris, Regan Nugent, Cayden Pecoraro, Dylan Rhoton, Beckham Rickau, Jaelynn Ricks, Isabella St. Phillip, Harlie Stevens, Eli Strain, Liam Turner

COVID Guidelines: All seating is socially distanced. Face coverings are required while in the building. Additional Covid precautions and policies found at www.RivertownTheaters.com

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.

