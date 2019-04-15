Rivertown Theaters' ME AND MY GIRL Opens May 3

Audiences are in for a special treat when the award-winning co-artistic directors of Rivertown Theaters, Kelly Fouchi and Gary Rucker are, once again, on stage together in the delightful, rarely seen local production of "Me and My Girl."

With music by Noel Gay and its original book and lyrics by Douglas Furber and L. Arthur Rose, this grand ol' musical comedy was hailed, "the freshest and funniest musical to hit Broadway in ages". The multiple Tony & Olivier award winning show whisks the audience back to the glittering 1930's, where the aristocratic Hareford family are seeking the legitimate heir to the title of Earl. Bill Snibson, a common-as-muck Lambeth cockney turns out to be the long-lost Earl of Hareford, and chaos ensues as Bill does his best to learn the art of being posh. With rousing song and dance production numbers and side-splitting physical comedy, audiences will be "doin the Lambeth Walk" long after the curtain comes down.

ALL TICKET PRICES: $44.00 - Adults $41.90- Seniors $39.80 - Students

(includes tax & fees)

BOX OFFICE HOURS Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance

Corporate and Individual sponsorships, season tickets, group and military discounts are available as well. To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You