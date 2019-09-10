Rivertown Theaters Brings Back Ricky Graham's GROWING UP - NEW ORLEANS STYLE

Ricky Graham is back with his hit musical comedy journey of growing up in New Orleans.

He's added new stuff as well as shopping at Krauss's and Maison Blanche to riding the Big Zephyr at Pontchartrain Beach. This is a show for all Yats and the Yats At Hawt!

Along for the ride are music director, Jefferson Turner, Brian Albus on percussion, and the ever-popular Su Gonczy on lights and harmonies!

To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com





