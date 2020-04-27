Prospect New Orleans Postponed Until October 2021

Prospect New Orleans announces the postponement of Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow, now scheduled to open October 23, 2021, and remaining on view until January 23, 2022. The regretful decision to postpone has been made in solidarity with the city of New Orleans' efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with social-distancing measures nationwide.



"Prospect New Orleans was originally born out of a crisis-a time of hardship and coming together. We're a nimble and resilient organization. We're well equipped to think quickly and improvisationally about how to handle this," said Nick Stillman, Executive Director of Prospect New Orleans. "While we regret having to postpone, we're optimistic about the future. We also know this is the right decision for our artists, our staff, and for the city."



Prospect New Orleans is committed to the health and safety of its artists, staff and the public. Beyond the new opening date, the curatorial framework and artist list of Prospect.5 remain unchanged. Institutional partnerships will carry on as planned when we open, and our Programming Partners will continue to collaborate with us around public engagement. In order to engage Prospect's audience, both local and national, new collaborative online content will launch in the coming months.



"As a city-wide triennial, Prospect has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all. The decision to postpone will benefit not only the artists, staff, and our collaborators, but everyone in the city. It's an unfortunate, but necessary delay, and we're looking forward to opening the exhibition next fall, said Naima J. Keith, Susan Brennan Artistic Director of Prospect.



"So many artists in Prospect.5 are thinking through the history of New Orleans in their projects. The events of this year will inevitably add another layer of context and another lens through which we will have to view both history and our moment." said Diana Nawi, Susan Brennan Artistic Director of Prospect.



Prospect New Orleans's 2021 iteration Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow is curated by Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi, the Susan Brennan Artistic Directors of Prospect, and will feature the work of 51 artists and artist collectives in museums, cultural spaces, and public sites throughout New Orleans. In intimate conversation with the surrounding city, Yesterday we said tomorrow centers around questions of history. Twenty percent of included artists are based in New Orleans. Full artist list can be found on prospectneworleans.org.





