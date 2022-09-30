Preview: Check Out October Shows Coming Up In New Orleans

Currently Running Productions

The devastatingly funny one-act Fully Committed runs through Oct. 1 at UNO.

One of the greatest musicals of all time, Gypsy, is playing at 30 by Ninety now through Oct. 2.

Bawdy and Bodacious musical hit, Sweet Potato Queens runs now through Oct. 2 at JPAS.

Opening This Weekend

The Barber of Seville opens Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

Two people find what they least expected - a second chance at love with Southern Comforts at Playmakers in Covington, Oct. 1-16.

One of Hollywood's most beloved romances, Pretty Woman, struts into Saenger Theatre Oct. 4-9.

Coming Soon

We learn how to make a monster at Cutting Edge Theater with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Oct. 7-15.

Lin-Manuel Miranda helmed favorite, In the Heights, opens at JPAS, running through Oct. 7-16.

Slidell Little Theatre revisits a classic with One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Oct. 7-23.

Tickets on Sale

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, running Dec. 13-20 at Saenger Theatre.

Email Tara Bennett to have your Nola Theatre News published.