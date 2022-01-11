NOBA To Hold Auditions For Summer Intensive Featuring Artists From The American Ballet Theater

The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), will host auditions on January 28, 2022, at the Lyons Rec Center (624 Louisiana Avenue) for its star-studded 2022 Tuition-Free Summer Intensives held in June and July, 2022, that will feature for the first time faculty from the American Ballet Theatre.

Each year, NOBA's tuition-free Summer Intensive Programs give motivated, focused and talented students ages 8-18 opportunities to study with an exceptional faculty of visiting and local artists. The three-week July Daytime Intensive for advanced students ages 12-18 will take place July 11 - 29, 2022, and will feature a phenomenal faculty of guest artists from world-renowned American Ballet Theatre, plus 2021 Guggenheim Fellow in choreography Tommie-Waheed Evans. Additional Summer Intensive sessions will be offered in June for ages 12-18, and in July for ages 8-18, featuring both guest and local faculty.

Past Summer Intensives have featured guest faculty from companies such as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, The Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and many more. For many students, successful participation in NOBA's Summer Intensive Programs can serve as a springboard into NOBA's academic year, tuition-free Pre-Professional Program, which features unprecedented access to dance artists, choreographers and artistic directors; performance opportunities on local and national stages through projects with top dance companies; and support in the pursuit of dance as a career or in higher education.

Students will participate in a rigorous schedule of technique classes in multiple forms of dance, choreography and repertory sessions, and more. Most summer intensive programs culminate in professionally produced performances for all participating students.

"Through NOBA's programs, the bridge between the artists in the field of today and the future is changing lives. The opportunities these very talented students are given to work with artists from top companies across the nation is something I have not witnessed at this level anywhere else in my experience as a dance educator."

-Michelle Manzanales, Former NOBA Summer Intensive Guest Instructor and Current Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Director

Auditions for the 2022 Summer Intensive Programs will take place at the Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Avenue (at the corner of Tchoupitoulas), at the following times:

January 28, 2022:

Ages 8-11 5:15pm Registration; 5:30-6:30pm Audition

Ages 12-18 6:45pm Registration; 7:00-8:30pm Audition

Online pre-registration is required for the audition. CLICK HERE to pre-register for the audition and for more information.

NOBA continues to follow local, state and federal health and safety guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic, including all vaccine mandates. For the latest City of New Orleans guidelines, visit https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/safe-reopening/ or text COVIDNOLA to 77295 to receive alerts. Masks are required for NOBA classes and activities.