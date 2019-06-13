MAMMA MIA! Comes to The Main Stage At Rivertown Theaters

Get out your '70s duds and get into the musical magic of Mamma Mia! at Rivertown Theaters this July featuring two dozen hits from the '70s pop sensation ABBA. It's the most wonderfully entertaining summer escape that audiences have raved about since it first opened in London and then on Broadway, opening Fall of 2001.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

MAMMA MIA CAST:

PRINCIPALS:

SOPHIE SHERIDAN - Leeann Hovis

ALI - Shelby Donovan

LISA - Anna Barrouquerre

DONNA SHERIDAN - Ashley Lemmler

TANYA - Trina Beck

ROSIE - Lisa Picone Love

SKY- Jayden Heller

PEPPER- Garrin Mesa

EDDIE- Austin Anderson

HARRY BRIGHT - Warren Hovis

BILL AUSTIN - Gary Rucker

SAM CARMICHAEL - Matthew Mickal

FATHER ALEXANDRIOS/ENSEMBLE - Addison Hinson

ENSEMBLE:

Sarah DiLeo

Kendra Unique

Renee Gaubert

Madelyn Thomassie

Kelly Burgess

Claire Seymour

Kayla Ceaser

Kate-Lynn Hecker

Emily Bagwill

Emma Foley

Julia Kuchler

Rebecca Carleton

Camille Von Hoven

Allen Boudreaux

Darren Hayes

Deiveon Martinsen

Brandon Marquez

Murphy Meyn

CREATIVE TEAM:

Ricky Graham- director

Heidi Malnar- choreographer

Meghan Kessel- musical director

Kayln Hepting- stage manager

Steven Thurber-set designer

Jessica Detty- propsmistress

Bill Camp- lighting designer

Kate Jensen- costume designer

Corporate and Individual sponsorships, season tickets, group and military discounts are available as well. To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com





