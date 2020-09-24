LOVE LETTERS Announced at Rivertown Theaters

See love span the test of time through the story of a 50-year correspondence between two old friends.

Love Letters is a wry and poignant tale told through a half-century of letters. Playwright A. R. Gurney has created "an exquisite jewel of a play, "one of the four or five best American plays of the decade," said Time magazine.

The story timeline starts in second grade and details summer vacations, college life and marriages, including children, happiness and heartache. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Love Letters has been performed all over the world, from the New York Public Library to Broadway to Carnegie Hall and back again. Through these written letters, real life theater couples and onstage duos will share a disarmingly funny and unforgettably emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love.

Each performance will feature a different "couple".

Thursday, October 1- Kevin Murphy and Maria Hefte

Friday, October 2 - Lucas Harms and Megan Harms

Saturday, October 3 - Marc Fouchi & Kelly Fouchi

Sunday, October 4 - Bryce Slocumb and Hannah Rachal

Rivertown Theaters, with the support of the City of Kenner, welcomes audiences back on a limited basis. The management team has worked closely with the Mayor's Office, Health Professionals, and Code Enforcement to ensure the safest possible procedures for patrons. The Rivertown Theaters Management team wishes to personally thank Mayor Ben Zahn, CAO Deborah Foshee, and the Kenner Fire Department for their guidance and assistance with reopening safety measures and for their trust in our patron's safety being our top priority.

Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19

