Jefferson Performing Arts Society Will Present Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents Agatha Christie's murder mystery play, "The Mousetrap", from January 31 - February 9 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Christie's legendary play involves a group of strangers stranded in a boarding house during a snow storm, one of whom is a murderer. The suspects include the newly married couple who run the house, a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift, and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. Into their midst comes a policeman, traveling on skis. He no sooner arrives, when the jurist is killed. To get to the rationale of the murderer's pattern, the policeman probes the background of everyone present and rattles a lot of skeletons.

"The Mousetrap" has the longest continuous run of any play in the world. Opening in 1952 on London's West End, the play has been presented in the city ever since.

The cast includes local actors Maria Victoria Hefte, Helen Blanke, Joey Dowdall, Dominic Giardina, Michael Stokes, and Cammie West with English actors Samuel Thomas and Owen Daffyd Jones. English director, Keith Thomas, directs the JPAS production with Kendall Yonko as stage manager.

The stage is set with scenic design by Kristin Blatchford, lighting by Zachary Brommer, costumes by Sami Mihalik, Wigs and Makeup by Laurin Hart, and props by Stephanie Ouimet. Bethany Galyen serves as sound designer.

The play contains acts of violence that may be unsuitable for some audiences. The recommended age is 12 and over.

"The Mousetrap" is presented January 31 - February 9, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Regular ticket price ranges from $25 - $75 with discounts for Seniors, Military, and Students, and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling (504) 885-2000.

When:

January 31 - February 9, 2020

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM

Sunday at 2:00 PM

Where:

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

6400 Airline Drive | Metairie, LA 70003

Admission:

Reserved Seating

Regular Price $25 - $75 (Discounts for Seniors, Military, Students)

$10 off for Groups 10+, $15 off for Groups 20+

*$3.00 Jefferson Parish Facility Fee and $2.00 ticketing fee added per ticket*

Tickets may be purchased online at www.jpas.org, by calling 504-885-2000, or at the JPAS Administrative/Box office (1118 Clearview Parkway | Metairie, LA 70001), Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm.





