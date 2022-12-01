Jefferson Performing Arts Society Encourages Community Donations At Its Inaugural JPAC Tree Lighting Ceremony!  

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) will host a public tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the beautiful 20-foot tree in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC) lobby on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. A special appearance by Santa and complimentary hot cocoa and caroling will make this an event for the whole family to attend.

During the tree lighting, local Marines from the Marine Corps Reserve will receive gifts for their Toys for Tots program and meet and greet donors in person. Additionally, there will be opportunities to collect donations including the final weekend of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn performances, both matinee performances of The Nutcracker, and weekday business hours in the Toys for Tots bins in the JPAC lobby.

Starting December 5 through December 11, JPAS will host a coat drive in partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools. Coats in good condition only (new or very gently used) will be received starting on December 5 through December 11, to be delivered to G.T. Woods Elementary School in Kenner before the holiday break.

"Support from our community is key to our success," said Dr. James Gray, superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. "The generous donation from the Jefferson Performing Arts Society's coat drive will benefit our kids and families, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to help our students and community."

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. preceding the tree lighting on Monday, December 5, Vitalant and JPAS will host a Blood Drive inside the lobby of Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Blood donors will receive two complimentary tickets to the current production of Holiday Inn for the final weekend shows December 9-11.