Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Encourages Community Donations At Its Inaugural JPAC Tree Lighting Ceremony!  

A special appearance by Santa and complimentary hot cocoa and caroling will make this an event for the whole family to attend.   

Dec. 01, 2022  

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) will host a public tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the beautiful 20-foot tree in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC) lobby on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. A special appearance by Santa and complimentary hot cocoa and caroling will make this an event for the whole family to attend.

During the tree lighting, local Marines from the Marine Corps Reserve will receive gifts for their Toys for Tots program and meet and greet donors in person. Additionally, there will be opportunities to collect donations including the final weekend of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn performances, both matinee performances of The Nutcracker, and weekday business hours in the Toys for Tots bins in the JPAC lobby.

Starting December 5 through December 11, JPAS will host a coat drive in partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools. Coats in good condition only (new or very gently used) will be received starting on December 5 through December 11, to be delivered to G.T. Woods Elementary School in Kenner before the holiday break.

"Support from our community is key to our success," said Dr. James Gray, superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. "The generous donation from the Jefferson Performing Arts Society's coat drive will benefit our kids and families, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to help our students and community."

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. preceding the tree lighting on Monday, December 5, Vitalant and JPAS will host a Blood Drive inside the lobby of Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Blood donors will receive two complimentary tickets to the current production of Holiday Inn for the final weekend shows December 9-11.



IRVING BERLINS HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn for a two-week run. Performances run December 2-11.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; THE QUARTERS MUSICAL Leads Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; THE QUARTERS MUSICAL Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
STRANGER THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup, January 6-8 Photo
STRANGER THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup, January 6-8
British actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed 'Eddie Munson' in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' will make his first U.S. convention appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Sam Raimi, Matthew Lewis, Katee Sackhoff Highlight First Guests At FAN EXPO New Orleans Ja Photo
Sam Raimi, Matthew Lewis, Katee Sackhoff Highlight First Guests At FAN EXPO New Orleans January 6-8
Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis ('Neville Longbottom' in Harry Potter franchise), Katee Sackhoff ('The Mandalorian,' 'Battlestar Galactica'), Anson Mount ('Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and the stars of 'Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells are the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

More Hot Stories For You


IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next MonthIRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
November 29, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn for a two-week run. Performances run December 2-11.
STRANGER THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup, January 6-8STRANGER THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup, January 6-8
November 17, 2022

British actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed 'Eddie Munson' in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' will make his first U.S. convention appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Sam Raimi, Matthew Lewis, Katee Sackhoff Highlight First Guests At FAN EXPO New Orleans January 6-8Sam Raimi, Matthew Lewis, Katee Sackhoff Highlight First Guests At FAN EXPO New Orleans January 6-8
November 15, 2022

Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis ('Neville Longbottom' in Harry Potter franchise), Katee Sackhoff ('The Mandalorian,' 'Battlestar Galactica'), Anson Mount ('Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and the stars of 'Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells are the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Will Host Online AuctionThe Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Will Host Online Auction
November 14, 2022

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is hosting its annual 'Menagerie of Holiday Gifts,' an online auction November 14 - December 3. The three-week auction is an annual fundraiser in preparation for the upcoming Festival in March.
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center, December 2-11IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center, December 2-11
November 9, 2022

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn for a two-week run, from December 2 through December 11, 2022.
share