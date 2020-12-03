Home For The Holidays 2020 Features Jon Batiste, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Irma Thomas, John Boutte, and Kermit Ruffins

Join the family of Daniel Price and The NOCCA Institute for Home for the Holidays, an annual concert and auction to benefit the Institute's Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists. This fund supports the Institute's Student Success Program for students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA).

Home for the Holidays celebrates the season with performances by NOCCA alumni and other beloved New Orleans musicians like Jon Batiste, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Irma Thomas, John Boutte, and Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, with special appearances by Phillip Youmans and Gralen Banks. Home for the Holidays also includes a silent auction, with art and other items by Daniel Price and by students who have received Daniel Price Awards.

This year, Home for the Holidays will be a virtual event for viewers to enjoy at watch parties with family and friends, or while wrapping presents at home. Home for the Holidays is free to everyone, but tax-deductible donations to the Daniel Price Fund can be made at GiveNOCCA.com. Sponsorships are also available, with benefits like on-air acknowledgment and Watch Party Boxes that contain a selection of holiday treats from Rouses and other local shops. For more information, please visit GiveNOCCA.com.

Home for the Holidays will stream at GiveNOCCA.com on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 8:00pm. The concert will also be broadcast on WDSU TV6 on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 10:30 pm. The silent auction kicks off December 2 and closes on December 24 at 11:30pm. Bid now at GiveNOCCA.com.



Shows View More New Orleans Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You