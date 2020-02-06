Hancock Whitney Broadway In New Orleans Hosts Food Donation Drive For Second Harvest

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka and his marvelous chocolate factory. Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans will host a food drive from Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Saenger Theatre to benefit local organization Second Harvest Food Bank. Second Harvest Food Bank provides food and support to 700+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes through food distribution programs, community kitchen meal service, nutrition education and public benefit assistance.

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is inviting theatre goers to donate the following suggested food items to help Second Harvest provide for those in need:

Grains, cereal, rice, crackers

Fruits and vegetables, canned fruits and vegetables, shelf stable juice

Shelf stable milk, evaporated milk, dry milk

Cooking oil

Proteins, nuts, canned soup, canned meat

Paper products, diapers, toiletries, disaster supplies

For a full list of suggested donation items, please visit https://no-hunger.org/suggested-food-donations/ Donation drops will be located throughout the Saenger Theatre arcade during the New Orleans engagement of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play at the Saenger Theatre Feb. 11-16, 2020. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling (800) 982-2787 or at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Box Office located at 1419 Basin St., New Orleans, LA, 70116. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (504) 615-6607.

"Second Harvest Food Bank's mission to provide food and support those in need across south Louisiana is inspiring and heartwarming. We are thrilled that Broadway in New Orleans and Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY have partnered to host a food donation drive at the Saenger," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "We hope show attendees will use this opportunity and donate to this incredible organization."

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You