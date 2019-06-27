HAMILTON Returns To New Orleans For The 2020-2021 Hancock Whitney Broadway In New Orleans Series

Today, producer Jeffrey Seller announced that the national tour of HAMILTON will return to New Orleans for the 2020-2021 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season at the Saenger Theatre. HAMILTON completed its three-week debut engagement at the Saenger Theatre in March.

2019-2020 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season ticket holders who renew into the 2020-2021 season will receive priority seating for HAMILTON. Additional ticket limits and other restrictions may apply. To learn more about Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season subscriptions, visit www.BroadwayinNewOrleans.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com,





