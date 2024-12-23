GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Announced at Le Petit Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Journey back in time with us to 1958 as we walk the line between the fantasy and reality of one infamous night of television in Good Night, Oscar at Le Petit Theatre.

Oscar Levant was a musical virtuoso, more famous for playing his friend George Gershwin's songs than his own. He began his rise to fame in the 1930s; building his credits on radio, TV, and in movies through the '50s. His musical talents were overshadowed by his mental health struggles and erratic, witty one-liners, often about his experiences with psychiatric care. He was on "The Tonight Show" with Jack Paar many times.

Michael Paternostro deftly takes on the role of Oscar Levant in this fictional appearance on "The Tonight Show," allowing the audience a glimpse of the many facets of his complicated personality, culminating in a beautiful performance of "Rhapsody in Blue." Leslie Castay returns to Le Petit Theatre as his wife, June Levant, with Kevin Wheatley stepping into Jack Paar's shoes.

"This play is a thrilling feat for any actor taking on the role of Oscar Levant, and I am so excited to be working with Broadway veteran Michael Paternostro to bring him to vivid life," says Artistic Director/Director A.J. Allegra. "Levant was a ticking time bomb of a human being, blessed with immense musical talents and cursed with mental illness worsened by his addictions. He is someone you cannot take your eyes off of, and Michael will wow our Le Petit audiences alongside the rest of this stellar cast. It will be a night at the theatre our audiences won't forget."

Rounding out the cast are KC Simms as Alvin Finney, Nick Strauss as Bob Sarnoff, Zane Syjansky as Max Weinbaum, and Reid Williams as George Gershwin.

Good Night, Oscar at Le Petit Theatre starts with opening night on Friday, January 10th, and runs through January 26th. Preview night is Thursday, January 9th, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows.

Le Petit's Artistic Director, A.J. Allegra takes the helm as the show's director, and joining him on the creative team are Makaylee Secrest (Assistant Director), Steve Schepker (Scenic Design), Daniel Rigamer (Costume Design), Daniel Zimmer (Lighting Design), Jamie Doyle (Sound Design), Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (Properties Design), and Laurin Hart (Wig/Hair Design).

Single-show tickets and build-your-own packages are now available for Good Night, Oscar (Jan. 9-26, 2025); Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (March 13-April 6, 2025); Doubt, a parable (May 1-18, 2025); and Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show (June 5-22, 2025).

