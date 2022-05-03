Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emo Nite Unveils Lineup for Upcoming New Orleans Vacation

The group is set to play alongside The All American Rejects, Bring Me The Horizon, and more.

May. 3, 2022  
Following two groundbreaking performances at Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Emo Nite shares the lineup for their upcoming New Orleans Vacation. Featuring Bring Me The Horizon and The All American Rejects as the weekend's headliners, the stacked lineup also includes 100 Gecs, 3OH!3, State Champs, Fefe Dobson, Pinkshift and MORE! Presented by Pollen, beginning on September 29 and going through October 2nd, the Emo Nite crew will be putting together a full experience filled with amazing food, drinks, events and of course, intimate shows from your favorite artists in some of the most iconic New Orleans venues!

Sign up at the link HERE to get on the list to be one of the first to get your package from the New Orleans Vacation, and stay tuned for more info and exciting announcements to come.

Coming up this Friday, May 6th, the duo is set to bring the first Emo Nite Prom to Los Angeles at Avalon. Upstairs in bardot, there will be a selection of live band sets from Sizzy Rocket, Concrete Castles and more. Downstairs in the avalon will be the party of the century, filled with very special surprise guests.

Emo Nite was started by Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca in December of 2014. What began as a party at a small dive bar in Echo Park quickly grew into a full-blown phenomenon. The movement has expanded from the tiny dive bar on LA's east side to recurring events thrown by dozens of friends in over 30 cities nationwide. Attracting some of the biggest names in music including Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, Good Charlotte, Demi Lovato and many more, Emo Nite has also expanded to the festival circuit, curating their own full-day festivals as well as booking coveted performance spots on lineups at Life is Beautiful and Firefly.

Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

May 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Avalon

May 6 - Portland, OR - Holocene

May 13 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

May 13 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

May 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

May 19 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

May 20 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

May 20 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

May 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 27 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge

May 28 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

June 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

June 4 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

June 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

June 10 - Denver, CO - Summit

June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

June 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

June 11 - Davenport, IA - Village Theater

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

June 18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

July 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

July 16 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

July 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

July 23 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

July 23 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

July 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

July 30 - Cleveland, OH - B Side Lounge

July 30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

September 29 - October 2 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation

For updates, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emonitela

Twitter: https://twitter.com/emonitela

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emonitela/

Merchandise: http://emonite.com

Podcast: http://rideorcry.com/podcast

Emo Nite has been featured in outlets like MTV, PAPER Magazine, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Consequence of Sound, Forbes, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, LA Times, Billboard, Earmilk, LA Weekly, Time Out LA, Alternative Press, FUSE, KERRANG! and talked about on the Grammy's Red Carpet.



