Emo Nite Unveils Lineup for Upcoming New Orleans Vacation

Following two groundbreaking performances at Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Emo Nite shares the lineup for their upcoming New Orleans Vacation. Featuring Bring Me The Horizon and The All American Rejects as the weekend's headliners, the stacked lineup also includes 100 Gecs, 3OH!3, State Champs, Fefe Dobson, Pinkshift and MORE! Presented by Pollen, beginning on September 29 and going through October 2nd, the Emo Nite crew will be putting together a full experience filled with amazing food, drinks, events and of course, intimate shows from your favorite artists in some of the most iconic New Orleans venues! Sign up at the link HERE to get on the list to be one of the first to get your package from the New Orleans Vacation, and stay tuned for more info and exciting announcements to come. Coming up this Friday, May 6th, the duo is set to bring the first Emo Nite Prom to Los Angeles at Avalon. Upstairs in bardot, there will be a selection of live band sets from Sizzy Rocket, Concrete Castles and more. Downstairs in the avalon will be the party of the century, filled with very special surprise guests. Emo Nite was started by Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca in December of 2014. What began as a party at a small dive bar in Echo Park quickly grew into a full-blown phenomenon. The movement has expanded from the tiny dive bar on LA's east side to recurring events thrown by dozens of friends in over 30 cities nationwide. Attracting some of the biggest names in music including Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, Good Charlotte, Demi Lovato and many more, Emo Nite has also expanded to the festival circuit, curating their own full-day festivals as well as booking coveted performance spots on lineups at Life is Beautiful and Firefly. Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates May 6 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean May 6 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Avalon May 6 - Portland, OR - Holocene May 13 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall May 13 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's May 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's May 19 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham May 20 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival May 20 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah May 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade May 27 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge May 28 - Memphis, TN - Growlers June 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes June 4 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar June 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club June 10 - Denver, CO - Summit June 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line June 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection June 11 - Davenport, IA - Village Theater June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom June 18 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts July 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's July 16 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag July 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater July 23 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik July 23 - Wichita, KS - WAVE July 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater July 30 - Cleveland, OH - B Side Lounge July 30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory September 29 - October 2 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation