Disco Horror Film SNATCHED From Tatiana Maslany To Make Festival Premiere

After coming out as gay, a 15-year-old boy must fight for his life when his parents react with otherworldly acceptance.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Disco horror film from Tatiana Maslany and Michael Schwartz will screen at Overlook Film Festival.

Snatched marks the Emmy-Winning She-Hulk star's first on-screen role since debuting as the superhero lawyer for Marvel last Summer. She's currently in rehearsals for Grey House, starring opposite Laurie Metcalf in the Broadway play starting previews April 29th at the Lyceum Theatre.

From award-winning writer/director Michael Schwartz (Sunday In The Park With George, Company), Snatched premiered on Hulu last October. The film doubles as one of twenty-one new short-form episodes in the third season of Bite Size Halloween, the annual line-up of genre films from exciting new filmmakers around the globe.

The Snatched team includes Producer Nilou Safinya (Gotham Award Winner), Executive Producer Valerie Steinberg (Sundance winner Hair Wolf, Camera d'Or winner War Pony at Cannes), and Executive Producers David Worthen, Jenna Cavelle and Arbi Pedrossian from 20th Digital Studio.

"I call Snatched 'Disco Horror.' It was made for a packed audience watching the biggest screen possible," says Writer/Director Michael Schwartz. "I'm thankful to 20th Digital Studio for supporting our festival run, and excited to hit the road with members of our cast and crew to screen the film at festivals around the world."

Adds Producer Nilou Safinya, "Snatched is a rollercoaster of a film. We've seen firsthand how it provokes big thrills, outrageous laughter and meaningful conversation, prompting us to question what actions make us the most powerful allies. We can't wait for audiences around the world to experience this unique and wild story on the big screen."

Legendary movie producer and former President of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Sid Ganis, was so enthralled by the script that he and his wife Nancy not only came on board as Consulting Producers, but cameo as alien neighbors in the film as well. "Michael Schwartz is one of the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers out there," Sid says. "Snatched is both wild and deeply poignant. We got involved because we want to help rebalance the world. Snatched is so off-balance that it's right smack on balance! We need more films like this in the world today." Sid is a trustee of the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

The live festival run of Snatched kicks off with The Overlook Film Festival, one of the world's premiere horror festivals, March 30 - April 2, live in New Orleans. Tickets can be purchased at OverlookFilmFest.com. Snatched will screen at other film festivals this Summer, including Cinequest's Oscar-qualifying festival, running August 11-20 in Silicon Valley.

Follow writer/director Michael Schwartz on Instagram and Twitter @BoatAshore for the latest updates, including details on how to get free tickets to a Snatched screening near you.




