Check Out These Live and Virtual Performances in the New Orleans Area!

Theaters in the New Orleans area have shifted to virtual, or otherwise adapted, performances amidst the health crisis.

Learn about some of the productions you can tune into right now, or later this week, below!

Nita & Zita

Directed by playwright Lisa D'Amour, this Obie winning piece is recreated with Kathy Randels (Nita/Piroska Gellert) and Katie Pearl (Zita/Flora Gellert) playing the roles of two Hungarian sisters who retired to New Orleans after a successful stint in Vaudeville as contortionists and acrobats. Produced by Alan Smason, it includes videos from the 2005 production shot by Maria Cataldo, set design by Shawn Hall and costumes by Olivia Wildz.

HerStory

Celebrate Women's Equality Day on August 26 with Mélange Dance Company as they present excerpts from HerStory: tributing the trials and triumphs of the continuing quest for women's equality.

Bring your own drinks, snacks, and picnic seating.

Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Tickets are $8, or for Garden Pass holders and Members.

Learn more on Facebook here.

MeeMaw Mystery Theatre: The Case of the Jambalaya Liar

The Rivertown audience gets to be the socially distanced radio audience and may be called on to help provide sound effects! Every night the show might be different!

Rebecca Taliancich (And The Ball And All) stars as Meemaw, with Gary Rucker as her nephew Ronnie. Other characters are played by local comedy favorites Ricky Graham, Kyle Daigrepont, Tracey Collins, Ashley Lemmler, and Jessie Terrebonne Thompson with Jefferson Turner providing live musical accompaniment.

Purchase tickets to the August 27 event here.

Pete 'n' Keely

Join Café Luke for Pete 'n' Keely, a sparkling musical cocktail by James Hindman, starring Lori Molinary and Rickie Luke with Carol Cline on piano.

Safety Distancing followed with only 30 patrons per show. Buffet with staff serving.

Shows are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.

Learn more here.

Mold

The final part of the "Rising Water" trilogy by John Biguenet, "Mold" follows a young displaced couple who return to New Orleans nearly a year after Hurricane Katrina. Directed by Greg Johnson, the cast includes real life married couple Jessie Terrebonne Thompson and Nick Thompson playing Marie and Trey Guidry, Troi Bechet as neighbor Amelia Delachaise and Randy Maggiore reprising his original role insurance adjustor Edgar Bernard. (Photo of original 2013 Southern Rep production by John Barrois)

Tune in on August 31 on Facebook here.

