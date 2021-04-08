Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centenary Youth Orchestra Presents Spring Concert 'A New World'

The concert will feature the World Premier of “Comprehension” composed by Centenary College senior and CYO Principal Horn, Brennen Templeton.

Apr. 8, 2021  
Centenary Youth Orchestra will perform its Spring Concert 'A New World' on Sunday, April 11 at 6:00 PM, to a very limited audience, with mask-wearing and social-distancing required, at Hargrove Memorial Amphitheater (formerly, the Band Shell).

The concert will be streamed live and will feature the World Premier of "Comprehension" for string orchestra composed by Centenary College senior and CYO Principal Horn, Brennen Templeton.

CYO Concerto winners: Greer Kennedy, viola (JC Bach/Casadesus: Concerto in C-minor), Veronica Seal-Bravo, flute (Mozart: Andante, K. 315) and Cal Alexander, violin (Tschaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D-major) will be featured.

Movements from Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 "From The New World" and music from the Professor Layton video puzzle gaming series will also be performed.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/centenaryyouthorchestra/.


