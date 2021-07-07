THE FUNK SESSIONS NOLA EDITION Announced Today

Live For Live Music has announced that The Funk Sessions will head to New Orleans on Tuesday, October 12th during the "daze between" Jazz Fest weekends.

The long-running monthly funk super-jam, which typically takes place in Denver, CO, will set up shop at The Maison on Frenchmen Street for the second time ever with a lineup featuring organ wizard Robert Walter, Dumpstaphunk bassist/guitarist/vocalist Tony Hall, decorated touring bassist Kevin Scott (Col. Bruce Hampton, Jimmy Herring), Funky Nation frontman/trombonist Big Sam Williams, multi-talented saxophonist/keyboardist/producer Khris Royal (Dark Matter, Rebelution), and trumpeter Parris Fleming in addition to a trio of Turkuaz members in drummer Michelangelo Carubba, guitarist Craig Brodhead, and vocalist Shira Elias.

Out in Denver, The Funk Sessions played a critical roll in the gradual reopening of live shows earlier this year. Beginning in March with a run of seated, multi-show engagements, the series offered many musicians their first shots at playing live in 2021 after a year without gigs. Now, as live music scales back up once again and touring bands hit the road once again, this all-star band-made up of part local NOLA heavy-hitters, part Denver Funk Sessions mainstays, and all musicians at the top of their respective games-will bring the party to Frenchmen for a full-scale funk blowout.

Tickets for The Funk Sessions at The Maison in New Orleans during the "daze between" Jazz Fest weekends on Tuesday, October 12th at 11:00 p.m. are now on sale here.

The announcement of the Tuesday, October 12th running of The Funk Sessions at The Maison continues the rollout of Live For Live Music's 2021 Fest By Nite series.

Other announced events include John Medeski, Stanton Moore, Skerik w/s/g MonoNeon (10/9 at The Maison), Keller Williams Grateful Grass (10/10 at The Howlin' Wolf), White Denim with Karina Rykman (10/10 at The Maison), Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Karina Rykman (10/14 at House of Blues New Orleans), and an all-star tribute to the music of Steely Dan featuring members of Turkuaz, The Motet, Ghost-Note, The Nth Power, and more (10/14 at The Howlin' Wolf). Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks.