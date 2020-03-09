BWW Review: Oh What a Night with the JERSEY BOYS at Saenger Theatre

The Jersey Boys crooned their way back into New Orleans hearts this weekend. Returning to the Big Easy with a brand new touring cast, the popular show left audiences testing their vocal cords with Valli's signature falsetto.

'Jersey Boys' tells the story of Frankie Valli and the four seasons. It is a popular jukebox musical with an incredible book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The plot is nearly seamless, never delving into too heavy, and leaves you with that feel-good experience.

This show does not hide the fact that it's set in the 50s and 60s. While there are a handful of female characters playing a handful of roles, there is no dimension to them, and it left me with an unsettled. They're nameless hookers. They're wearing short-shorts in Gaudio's hit jingle. They're wives left at home while their husbands tour and soak up the fame.

Let's not forget... this is the Jersey Boys. Forget the girls.

Despite the outdated societal norms, this show is a good time. Favorites like "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry" warm the audience. There's no denying the talent of this particular cast. Jon Hacker might be one of the greatest Frankie Valli impersonators to grace the stage. Not only is his voice on another level, but his dancing skills are undeniable. He received a standing ovation for "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

For this particular night, swing Hamilton Moore assumed the role of Tommy DeVito, and he knocked it out of the park. Eric Chambliss plays a lovable Bob Gaudio and his vocals warm up the group in a tremendous way. Michael Milton does a good job of playing the dry humor of Nick Massi as well.

This show is undoubtedly a fan favorite. The music by Bob Gaudio is timeless and the story draws in audiences of all ages. Jersey Boys ran for short weekend in Nola, and I for one hope to see it back soon.





