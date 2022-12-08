Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Saenger Theatre

Who's got your vote, New Orleans? Hint: Six the Musical does.

Dec. 08, 2022  

When I took my seat to watch Six at the Saenger, I was seeing it for the second time. I recently got the opportunity to see the show on Broadway, so my expectations were pretty high. I love the show. It's a crisp performance with no intermission and the soundtrack is one that I enjoy on repeat.

The touring production did not disappoint.

Six tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII in the form of what feels like a pop concert. The songs are upbeat and catchy, and you'll find notes of Adele, Beyonce, Rihanna, and more. The show's premise is that the six wives will tell their stories and let the audience vote on who should be the true queen based on who suffered the worst at their ex's hand. The banter is hilarious. The costumes are unreal. You won't want to take your eyes off the stage for even a moment.

The staging of Six at the Saenger compared to that of the Lena Thorne theater is notable. While the show looks and feels the same, the Saenger is noticeably larger than the Lena Thorne, so you lose a bit of the intimate feel as an audience member. This is a minor note, as most people wouldn't know the difference, but something worth mentioning.

The talent in the touring production is tremendous. Gerianne Perez's Catherine of Aragon delivers "No Way" in an epic start to the competition. I shed a tear at Cecilia Snow's "Made of Stone." And, of course, Jana Larell Glover brought my favorite song "Get Down" to life in a magnetizing way. When all six sing and perform together, the show is at its best. "Ex-Wives" and "Six" will stick in your head for days after.

Six is a show that delivers an incredible audience experience. The mood in the Saenger was electric and I was delighted to hear the audience's response. There were huge fans among us and it showed.

I love Six and this particular performance was incredible. I highly recommend that if you see one show this year, let it be Six.


