BWW Previews: DAMN YANKEES at Saint Paul's School

Straight from Broadways classic golden age, DAMN YANKEES lands a home-run at St. Paul's, harmonies, dancing, and all!

It's rare to find a mix of sports, theatre and harmonies that bounce off the walls and ring in your ears, but DAMN YANKEES at Saint Paul's creates an energetic mix between America's favorite ball game, broadway's classic choreography, and classic tunes that'll be stuck in your head the whole drive home.

Lola and Joe Hardy, portrayed by

Caroline Krutzfeldt and Trey Harkins

Based on Douglass Wallop's novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant, audiences have been falling in love with DAMN YANKEES for over 60 years. With a score by legendary Broadway duo, Ross and Adler, and a book by prolific writer and director George Abbot, DAMN YANKES was a straight-line home run from it's start winning 7 Tonys and numerous other awards. The show is also famous for fruiting the partnership of Fosse and Verdon, Bob Fosse who choreographed and Gwen Verdon who originated the role of Lola, who would soon take command and innovate Broadway for years to come.

To the despair of all of Washington, the Senators continue their unlucky streak. Middle-aged baseball super-fan Joe Boyd is tired of the gloomy days for the Senators and states that he would go as far as to sell his soul for the chance of Washington winning the pennant. To Joes surprise the charming and slightly devilish Mr. Applegate appears and offers to give Joe just what he had asked for, the chance to become the 22 year old baseball slugger that would lead the Senators to the championship, subtly named Joe Hardy. At the chance to live out his wildest dream Joe accepts Applegate's offer under one condition. With his wife Meg in mind, Joe and Applegate agree upon an escape clause that will allow Joe to walk away just before the end of the season if he wishes.

The Washington Senators

After joining the team that just needs a little heart and a facing little bit of shoe trouble, Joe quickly transforms the ill-starred and bumbling Washington Senators into a winning team on the straight path to the championship. However his dreams aren't as great as he thought they'd be, and with the World Series quickly approaching Joe must determine the value of the life he left behind and the value of living out his dream.

Meg and Joe Boyd, portrayed by

Lauren Pierce and Brady Meibaum

After the monstrous success of last seasons musical NEWSIES, second year director and St. Paul's theatre and film teacher, Gordon Carmadelle knew that DAMN YANKEES would be the perfect show to continue his successful streak. The cast is headlined with numerous students of varying age, but with equal and remarkable dedication and talent. Trey Harkins plays Joe Hardy, the godsend for the Washington Senators. Brendan McNeil and Caroline Krutzfeldt portray the devilish duo of Mr. Applegate and Lola. Emily Songy plays the nosy and ambitious reporter, Gloria Thorpe. Brady Meibaum and Lauren Pierce play Joe and Meg Boyd with Elizabeth Knight, Samatha Harkins, and Abigail Williams as Meg's closest friends Sister, Doris, and Darlene.

Working for the hapless Washington Senators is Reece Grimly and Elias Simpson as Mr. Welch, team owner, and Benny Van Buren, team manager. Zach Van Zandt, Ethan King, Blaine Cooney, Dylan Martin, Daniel Whalen, Gabe Simpson, Nicholas Reardon, Cavin Taylor, and Shawn Cooney complete the unlucky team on their wary way to the championship. The cast is completed with Ian McCarthy, Lexie Ware, Clayton Cockfield, Katie Allison, Gavin Clayton, Dominic Muguira, Ryan Daly.

The show, however, is not completed without the impeccable and committed production team, who completely bring the show together with one goal of it being for the students. Director and designer, Gordon Carmadelle, is the genius that brings the show to life and keeps the production running with the help of his assistant director and technical director Barrett Baumgartner. That duo and construction manager Bill Batson completely transform the Saint Paul's stage into Griffith Stadium, the Boyd residence, and even Dante's Limbo. Emily Carmadelle adds the extra flair to the show with her genius in choreography, but most importantly, with the help from her student-assistant Anna Kate Kreiger, the duo made it possible to teach a bunch of teenage boys how to dance. Completing the all-star team, Jonathan Sturcken is the musical director who vocally perfects the show with his musical genius that'll make you feel as though you're right in the heart of New York City-you can take my word for it, but I suggest you find out for yourself.

DAMN YANKEES runs for two weeks at Saint Paul's School Alumni Theater

Tickets can be purchased online here!

SHOW DATES:

Thursday 3/5 @ 7

Friday 3/6 @ 7

Saturday 3/7 @ 7

Wednesday 3/11 @ 7

Thursday 3/12 @ 7

Saturday 3/14 @ 2 & 7

Saint Paul's Alumni Theatre

917 S Jahncke Ave, Covington, LA 70433

Photo Credits: Saint' Pauls School and Paulina Claros





