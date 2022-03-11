BWW Nola: What's On This Week (March 11-13)

Shrek: The Musical

Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Runs March 11-20

The beloved ogre fairy tale comes to life in this colorful, Tony Award-winning production based on the hit movie. "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Moon Over Buffalo

Slidell Little Theatre

Runs March 11-20

In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me a Tenor, "Moon Over Buffalo" centers on husband-and-wife acting duo George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they're playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac and learn that famous movie mogul Frank Capra is coming to town to see them perform. If he likes what he sees, he may cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything goes wrong, and a wacky turn of events unfolds, including Charlotte discovering George's dalliance with a young ingénue. Will George and Charlotte have a disastrous breakup? Will Frank Capra like what he sees? Will they figure out which show they're actually performing?

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts

Runs March 11-26

Produced in partnership with Southeastern Theatre and directed by the Columbia Theatre's Artistic Director Jim Winter. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs...who just happened to be there too. Matt Cox's smash hit Off-Broadway comedy celebrates all things Harry!

The Drowsy Chaperone

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Runs March 11-27

This 5-time Tony Award-winning musical truly is one of the best shows you may not have heard of but will never forget once you experience it. The Drowsy Chaperone tells the story of a modern-day musical theater addict, known simply as "Man in Chair" (Ricky Graham), To chase his blues away he drops the needle on his favorite LP- the 1928 musical comedy, "The Drowsy Chaperone." From the crackle of his hi-fi, the musical magically bursts to life on-stage in his apartment. Telling the tale of a pampered Broadway starlet who wants to give up show business to get married. A song & dance for the whole family that will make you fall in love with musicals all over again.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Cutting Edge Theatre

Runs March 11-April 2

The first Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical is based on the story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis. Joseph is sold as a slave by his brothers because of his ability to explain people's dreams. When the pharaoh calls on him to break down a dream, Joseph predicts a famine and becomes the pharaoh's secondhand man. When the famine hits, Joseph's brothers come to him for relief and have to pass a test to prove they've changed before he'll forgive them.

