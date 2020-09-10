Aimée Hayes Will Depart Southern Rep

She is set to depart in November.

Dear Friends,

After 13 wonderful years, I will be leaving Southern Rep Theatre this November. I have learned so much during my time here and have been grateful for your stalwart, adventurous, and fierce support. Through the years, your unwavering belief in the work we do helped to inspire not only our mainstage and lagniappe seasons but also countless additional arts and education programs and initiatives. Oh!-and where else but New Orleans could you find die-hard supporters who would follow a theatre company from Canal Place to UNO to Ashé to Loyola to points in-between!

***Southern Rep has been busy this summer. We have used this summer's "hibernation" to begin an intensive strategic planning process and to examine our institutional relationship with systemic and structural racism. In planning my departure, we are hiring an Interim Executive Director to help manage the transition. Although my official duties wrap up this fall, I will continue to serve on both the strategic planning and anti-racism committees through February 2021.

***I am excited to report that we will be announcing a streaming mini-subscription for Fall 2020 later this month, with a formal calendar for the Spring 2021 season to follow. In the spring, we will be partnering with Voices in the Dark (Tommy Myrick, Artistic Director); Mélange Dance Company (Artistic Director Monica Ordoñez and Executive Director Alexa Erck Lambert); and The Storyville Collective (Artistic Director Michael McKelvey), while continuing to produce our complement offerings of comedy, improv, cabaret, and live music. Also, for DEBAUCHERY! fans, we have a treat in store for you soon!

***Southern Rep's commissioned play about New Orleans's historic Bayou Road, CHEMIN DU BAYOU by Pamela Davis-Noland, directed and choreographed by Jarrell Hamilton, will also move to Spring 2021. We will be in touch about all of these updates soon!

Art helps us see the human condition in all its forms. Theatre electrifies our senses: we empathize, we recoil, we laugh, we lean in, we transcend. Southern Rep's greatest ambition is to create that state on its stages. Our board, staff, and affiliated artists will carry on this tradition with you. I believe in you, our intrepid audience, and I know that when we can return to the theatre you will light up the art that is to come with your passion for live theatre and your dedication to arts and culture in New Orleans.

In gratitude, fortitude, and peace,

Aimée

