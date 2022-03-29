bergenPAC Presents THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE In The Newly Renovated Theater

bergenPAC announces a new show that will take place in the newly renovated theater. In its first month of reopening, which will see the likes of Johnny Mathis, Dru Hill, Art Garfunkel, and more on the bergenPAC stage, audiences will also be delighted with the hit interactive stage show, The Price Is Right Live, on Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m.

V.I.P ticket buyers get a chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win prizes. The on-stage version of the show includes all the classic games just like on television's game show from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.

Tickets for The Price Is Right Live go on-sale Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.



The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!