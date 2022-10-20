Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

bergenPAC Alum Gianna Grosso Performs With Linda Eder next Month

She will sing “In His Eyes” from Jekyll and Hyde at the November 6 performance at bergenPAC.

Oct. 20, 2022  

bergenPAC Alum Gianna Grosso Performs With Linda Eder next Month

Gianna Grosso, a Performing Arts School at bergenPAC alum, will join Broadway icon Linda Eder on stage to sing "In His Eyes" from Jekyll and Hyde at her November 6 performance at bergenPAC.

"As an alumnus of The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC, where I spent two summers performing in their productions of Beauty and the Beast (Belle) and West Side Story (Anita), I am very thankful to my mentors there who lovingly encouraged and led me to learn, grow, and push beyond my comfort zones as a performer through their teaching and expertise," Grosso said. "I am thrilled to be performing on the Bergen Performing Arts Center stage again, this time in the newly renovated theater, and am in disbelief that it will be by the side of Linda Eder."

Linda Eder made her Broadway debut in the 1997 new musical Jekyll & Hyde and released dozens of albums and collaborations across styles, including The Other Side of Me, a Country Pop blend of contemporary music; a duet cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying" with Clay Aiken; and a unique twist on the classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside," which she rewrote and recorded with her son, Jake. Audiences can expect to be amazed at the ease with which she moves back and forth between genres.

"Linda has been my idol for as long as I can remember, and I never would have imagined getting to learn from her, perform with her, and have a close relationship with her," Grosso said. "I am beyond grateful for Linda's graciousness, kindness, and guidance."

Grosso received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University. The Park Ridge native's credits include Countess Aurelia in Dear World, Pam Sakarian in Baby, and Georgie Bukatinsky in The Full Monty. In addition to performing, Grosso is a private voice and acting coach, and on staff at The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC. To learn more about her, visit giannagrosso.com or @gianna_grosso.

Tickets to Linda Eder's Nov. 6 performance are available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





