Zarna Garg's SARI NOT SORRY Comes To New Jersey

Zarna is a mom and lawyer turned award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian.

Aug. 4, 2021  

Comedian Zarna Garg today announced that her hit Broadway show SARI, NOT SORRY will play a date in New Jersey.

The Avenel Performing Arts Center will host SARI NOT SORRY at 6 pm on August 15, 2021. Tickets are available here: https://avenelarts.com/shows/zarna-garg-independence-day-comedy-show/

Zarna is a mom and lawyer turned award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian, highlighting the immigrant and American experience with her own signature style. Zarna connects on relatable topics like marriage, kids, and mother-in-laws, while bringing a refreshing, and often overlooked, perspective-observational with a bindi. Zarna has taken TikTok by storm, with her latest comedy videos gaining more than 30 million views and counting! She is one of a handful of female Indian comedians worldwide, and quite possibly the only one who publicly takes on her mother-in-law.

"I am so excited to take my show to my fans in New Jersey," says Zarna, "We are going to have a blast with this brand new set, and special guests Usama Siddiquee, Pranav Behari, and Bollywood Funk."

SARI, NOT SORRY at the Avenel Performing Arts Center on August 15: https://avenelarts.com/shows/zarna-garg-independence-day-comedy-show/


