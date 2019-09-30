Your Inner Space Exhibit Comes to The Arts Council Of Princeton

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) presents Your Inner Space, a joint exhibit featuring paintings by Ifat Shatzky and sculptures by Mira DeMartino. The exhibit will be on view in the Arts Council of Princeton's Taplin Gallery from October 12 through November 16, with an Opening Reception on Saturday, October 12 from 3-5 p.m.

Their works, created in completely different mediums, evoke similar reactions of self-reflection on deep, universal emotions. Whether it's Shatzky's landscapes or DeMartino's human figures, they all relate to inner space.

Working in different dimensions, the two artists both choose to leave their pieces raw, unfinished, and organic. They feel that precise definition of a form leaves the viewer passive. There is an inner space of interpretation and finishing the piece by the viewer, who experiences it exactly the way he or she needs to connect with the message.

Their work also connects through the feminine or Mother Earth imagery, even though elusive at time. Whether it is Shatzky or DeMartino's creation, one can sense that light and elevated imagery adds to the metaphysical feeling that both of the artists thrive to convey to the viewer.

Mira DeMartino has a Masters in painting from the Academy of Fine Arts in Gdansk, Poland and an MBA from University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. DeMartino creates sculptures with her own AlumixArt Mixed Media technique, which consists mostly of aluminum. Her artwork can be found in private collections in Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Singapore and the United States.

Born and trained in Israel, Ifat Shatzky reached her maturity as an artist after moving to the United States in 1998. Shatzky's medium of choice is painting with oil on gessoed wood panels. Sometimes she incorporates different media and collage techniques in her artwork, which may include wax, wire, oil pastel, charcoal, ink and acrylic crayons. Her art is in many private collections in the United States and around the world.

"I have had the pleasure of working with both artists in past shows and events here at the ACP and I am really looking forward to the opportunity again," says Maria Evans, ACP Artistic Director. "Ifat and Mira are so talented and professional and the fact that they live here in our community is a real treasure. This show will be a highlight of our fall season here at the Robeson Center and one not to be missed." The exhibit runs October 12 through November 16.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located in the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon Street, in Princeton, NJ. For more information, please visit www.artscouncilofprinceton.org or call (609) 924-8777.

The Arts Council of Princeton, founded in 1967, fulfills its mission of Building Community through the Arts by presenting a wide range of programs including community arts outreach, exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in a wide range of media. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population of the greater Princeton region. Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You