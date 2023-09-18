World Premiere Of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Announced At Vivid Stage

World premiere of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE at Vivid Stage explores the depths of loss and healing.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

World Premiere Of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Announced At Vivid Stage

World Premiere Of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Announced At Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present the world premiere of Grief at High Tide by Richard Willett from October 5 through 15. 

When struggling New York photographer Jennifer Evers tells her husband Christopher that the photo she took of him by his mother's deathbed—the one he never gave her permission to take and asked her not to show anyone—was secretly entered in a very prestigious competition, it doesn't go well. To try to investigate the role that art plays in real-life relationships, Jennifer goes out on assignment to California, to create a piece on a Pulitzer Prize−winning photograph, Grief at High Tide, which changed the lives of everyone involved.

Directed by Artistic Director Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Noreen Farley (Clinton) and Daria M. Sullivan (Lyndhurst) and guests Andrew Binger (Montclair), André DeSandies (Englewood) and Gary Glor (Union).

Richard Willett was born in Hollywood but grew up in Vancouver, Canada. He lived for many years in New York City before moving back to Los Angeles a little more than ten years ago as an optioned screenwriter. He is the author of the plays Triptych, Random Harvest, The Flid Show, and Tiny Bubbles, among others, which have been presented off-off-Broadway and at theaters across the country. His new play A Terminal Event won ALAP's New Works Lab competition in 2021 as well as a Julie Harris Playwright Award and received its world premiere in May 2022 at the Victory Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play 9/10 received a New York production in 2023, a Covid-delayed commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. Honors include an Edward F. Albee Foundation Fellowship and a Tennessee Williams Scholarship, as well as twice making the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Nicholl Fellowships Competition Top 50 (out of 7,000 scripts). Richard is the co-artistic director of New Directions Theater in New York: www.newdirectionstheater.org.

Grief at High Tide will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from October 5 through 15. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, October 5, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Sunday, October 8, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. Talkbacks follow the October 8 and 15 matinée performances. 

After the Sunday, October 8 performance, the talkback panel will include special guests from Good Grief and Imagine, as well as psychologist Dr. Liz Nissim. Before the October 15 matinée, guests Andrea Stein, author, and Lisa Brown, artist, will speak on the topic: “Truth Be Told: Whose Story Is It?,” which will investigate who has the right to tell private stories, and whether they can harm, heal, or both.

Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to our website. Season passes, which offer patrons a 20% discount, are available through October 15. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

Vivid Stage was founded in 1994 as Dreamcatcher Rep, and is a non-profit professional ensemble of actors who build community with the audience by sharing contemporary, life-affirming stories that challenge, energize and entertain. Our work has at its heart a belief in the essential goodness of people and the power of live performance to connect people through our shared humanity. We expose theatregoers to ideas and lives like and unlike their own with the intention of awakening their imaginations and creating empathy for others. We deepen the experience of all our patrons with personal contact through receptions, talkbacks, and interactive programs.

The company's activities include mainstage productions, improvisational comedy and cabarets, new play readings and a variety of educational and senior outreach programs.

Vivid Stage's programs are funded by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Union County Department of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, and many other corporations, foundations and individuals.  Vivid Stage is an Equity Producing member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Tony-Award Winner Alex Newell to Open Kean Stage 2023-2024 Season Photo
Tony-Award Winner Alex Newell to Open Kean Stage 2023-2024 Season

Recent Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Alex Newell will open Kean Stage’s 2023-2024 season at Enlow Recital Hall in Hillside, New Jersey on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Listen: Latest Episode of VOCAL CANVAS, The Precision of Diction Out Now Photo
Listen: Latest Episode of VOCAL CANVAS, 'The Precision of Diction' Out Now

Listen to the captivating third episode of Vocal Canvas, 'The Precision of Diction,' presented by NextGen Acting, East Brunswick Public Library, and Playhouse 22. Available on Spotify, Apple, and more.

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Premiere of WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep

New Jersey Repertory Company ends its successful season with the World Premiere of Welcome To Matteson! written by Inda Craig-Galván and directed by Dawn Monique Williams. Check out rehearsal photos here!

4
Somerset Countys Newest Theater Announces Fall Season Photo
Somerset County's Newest Theater Announces Fall Season

The Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ announces their fall season with a variety of shows including 'A Man Of No Importance,' Constantine Maroulis, Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia, Sons Of Serendip, Joshua Kane's Borders Of The Mind, and Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick, Tick... BOOM!
Nutley Little Theatre (9/08-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Night on the Town
Two River Theatre (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sons of Serendip
Sieminski Theater (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You