Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 New Jersey Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Cabaret Performance

SUSIE SPEIDEL - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Children's Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Winans - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shannon Sheridan - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Dance Performance

A CHORUS LINE - Phoenix Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Faria - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Direction Of A Play

Billy Cardone - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Stream

Shannon Sheridan - WORKING - Woodstown High School

Best Editing Of A Stream

Tom Smith - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions

Best Hair and Wig Design

RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Daddario - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best New Play

JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Susie Speidel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Deonte Griffin-Quick - LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - New Jersey Rep

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Brianna Santos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Belleville Highschool

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kevin Sebastian - DRACULA - The Theater Project

Best Play

JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Bleaken - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

Ali Stroker - ALI STROKER IN CONCERT - Kean Stage

Best Streaming Play

DRACULA - The Theater Project

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Griffin Cole - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sean Mannix - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Black Box Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Anna Marie Sell - DRACULA - The Theater Project

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spring Lake Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Exit 82 Theatre Company