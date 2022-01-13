Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 New Jersey Awards

pixeltracker

Capital Productions' HELLO, DOLLY! Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 13, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Cabaret Performance
SUSIE SPEIDEL - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Children's Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Winans - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shannon Sheridan - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Dance Performance
A CHORUS LINE - Phoenix Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Amanda Faria - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Direction Of A Play
Billy Cardone - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Stream
Shannon Sheridan - WORKING - Woodstown High School

Best Editing Of A Stream
Tom Smith - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions

Best Hair and Wig Design
RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Daddario - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Musical
HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best New Play
JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Susie Speidel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Deonte Griffin-Quick - LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - New Jersey Rep

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Brianna Santos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Belleville Highschool

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Kevin Sebastian - DRACULA - The Theater Project

Best Play
JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Bleaken - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
Ali Stroker - ALI STROKER IN CONCERT - Kean Stage

Best Streaming Play
DRACULA - The Theater Project

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Griffin Cole - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sean Mannix - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Black Box Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Anna Marie Sell - DRACULA - The Theater Project

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spring Lake Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Exit 82 Theatre Company


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Company Lapel Pin
Company Lapel Pin
Girl from the North Country Logo Black Shirt
Girl from the North Country Logo Black Shirt
Wicked Show Art Pop Socket
Wicked Show Art Pop Socket

From This Author BWW Awards