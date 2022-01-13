Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 New Jersey Awards
Capital Productions' HELLO, DOLLY! Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners
Best Cabaret Performance
SUSIE SPEIDEL - Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Children's Performance
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Winans - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shannon Sheridan - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop
Best Dance Performance
A CHORUS LINE - Phoenix Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Amanda Faria - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Billy Cardone - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Stream
Shannon Sheridan - WORKING - Woodstown High School
Best Editing Of A Stream
Tom Smith - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions
Best Hair and Wig Design
RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Daddario - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop
Best Musical
HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions
Best New Play
JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Susie Speidel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Deonte Griffin-Quick - LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - New Jersey Rep
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Brianna Santos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Belleville Highschool
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Kevin Sebastian - DRACULA - The Theater Project
Best Play
JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Bleaken - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
Ali Stroker - ALI STROKER IN CONCERT - Kean Stage
Best Streaming Play
DRACULA - The Theater Project
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Griffin Cole - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sean Mannix - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Black Box Performing Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Anna Marie Sell - DRACULA - The Theater Project
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spring Lake Theatre Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Exit 82 Theatre Company