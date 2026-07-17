THE REALISTIC JONESES to Be Presented by Center Players Theater at Jersey Shore Arts Center

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. Sign Up

Center Players Theater will present Will Eno's acclaimed dark comedy The Realistic Joneses for a limited one-weekend engagement October 2-4 at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

Directed by the company Artistic Director Michael Tota. The Realistic Joneses is a witty, poignant, and unexpectedly moving exploration of modern relationships, identity, and the mysteries of human connection. When two suburban couples with the same last name become neighbors, an ordinary introduction quickly unfolds into a humorous and deeply affecting examination of love, friendship, illness, and the ways we struggle-and succeed-to connect with one another.

Known for his sharp dialogue and offbeat humor, Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno has crafted a play that is both laugh-out-loud funny and quietly profound. The Realistic Joneses has been praised by audiences and critics alike for its originality, emotional honesty, and unforgettable characters.

The production features Pamela Wilterdink, Kate McCracken, Michael Gonzalez, and Ankit Sharma.

'This remarkable play captures the awkwardness, humor, and vulnerability of everyday life in a way that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable,' said director Michael Tota. 'Audiences will recognize themselves in these characters while being surprised by the play's emotional depth and unexpected humor.'

With only one weekend of performances, audiences are encouraged to reserve tickets early.

Center Players Theater has built a reputation for presenting engaging, thought-provoking productions that showcase exceptional local talent while bringing celebrated contemporary and classic works to the Jersey Shore community.

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming