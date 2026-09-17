Wharton Performing Arts School Faculty Recital to Debut in Plainfield

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Music lovers are invited to experience the artistry of the Wharton Performing Arts School (PAS) faculty at a free Faculty Recital on Sunday, October 4, at 3 p.m. at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Avenue, Plainfield.

The recital will feature performances by Ryan Bridge, piano; Cornelia Lotito, mezzo-soprano; and Paige Porter, soprano, showcasing the exceptional musicianship of the educators who inspire Wharton Arts students every day.

“Our faculty are not only exceptional teachers, but accomplished artists in their own right, and we are thrilled to share their talents with the community,” said PAS Director Debra Joyal. “This recital is a wonderful opportunity for audiences to experience the artistry and passion that our faculty bring to their work with students every day.”

The free performance offers members of the community an opportunity to hear talented local music educators in recital and experience firsthand the exceptional artistry of the Performing Arts School faculty.

Event Details

WHAT: Wharton Performing Arts School Faculty Recital

WHEN: Sunday, October 4, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Avenue, Plainfield, NJ 07060

ADMISSION: Free

This arts program is made possible in part by a 2026 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

For more information, visit WhartonArts.org.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable students to achieve their personal best.

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