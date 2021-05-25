Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Presents Outdoor Performance Of An Original Musical

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' Performing Arts School announced today that it will present an outdoor socially distanced performance of the original musical Trapped on Sunday, June 6 at 4:00 p.m. Four months in the making, the 50-minute show is written, composed, and staged by the Wharton Players Musical Theater Company class. Starring Billie Sylvester, Hailey Karpoff, Riya Joshi, Alice Frank, Cecelia Szabo, Julianna Mayer, Madison Feeman, and Victoria Scorzafava and directed by Alyssa Mannarino and Christian Rosky, the show's intriguing plot involving a mystery at a school library and its delightful harmonies are sure to captivate audience members of all ages. The performance is free and open to the public and will take place at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights. For more information, call (908) 790-0700 or visit WhartonArts.org.

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' mission is to provide the highest quality performing arts education to a wide range of students in a supportive and inclusive environment, where striving for personal excellence inspires and connects those we teach to the communities we serve.